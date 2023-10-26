This October 26, the 61st edition of Miss International 2023 takes place and more than 60 contestants participate. Yamilex Hernández is the representative of the Dominican Republic and certain missologists classify her as her great favorite. Follow here the minute by minute of their participation.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss International 2023: SEE LIVE Andrea Rubio for the ninth crown for Venezuela

Miss International 2023: what time is it where to watch LIVE?

The Miss International contest will take place in Japan and is scheduled to begin at 5:00 in the morning (Dominican Republic time).

Who are the favorites to win Miss International 2023?

Missologist Daniel Ramos announced a list of favorite participants to win the beauty pageant held in Japan.

#International #LIVE #Yamilex #Hernández #beauty #pageant