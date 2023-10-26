The 61st edition of the Miss International 2023 pageant will be held in Japan. In this note, find out when the final gala of the outstanding beauty contest will take place, what time the ceremony will begin, where the long-awaited crown will be contested and who are the candidates who will compete to win the title. Follow LIVE all the details of the parades and presentations of each of the participants through La República Entretenimiento.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss International 2023 TODAY: how and where to see Miss Colombia LIVE in the beauty pageant in Japan

When is the final of Miss International 2023?

The beauty pageant final Miss International 2023 will take place on Thursday, October 26. 70 candidates They will compete for the coveted title.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Grand International 2023 LIVE: Valentina Martínez did not manage to enter the top 20 and is left out of the contest

What time is Miss International 2023?

If you want to see the grand final ceremony of the Miss International 2023 LIVE, we show you the schedules by country so you don’t miss the details of this beauty pageant:

Tokyo , Japan: 6.00 pm (October 27)

, 6.00 pm (October 27) Peru: 4.00 am

4.00 am Colombia: 4.00 am

4.00 am Ecuador: 4.00 am

4.00 am Venezuela: 5.00 am

Miss International 2023: where will it be held?

The ceremony of the grand finale of the beauty pageant Miss International 2023 will take place at the Second Gymnasium of the Yoyogi National Stadium, in the Shibuya neighborhood, Tokyo Japan.

Who are the candidates to win Miss International 2023?

Below is the list of candidates who will seek to obtain the crown in the final of the Miss International 2023.

Peru: Camila Diaz Daneri

Camila Diaz Daneri Angola: Teresa Antonio Sara

Australia: Jazel Alrca

Bangladesh: Yasmin Farzana

Belgium: Jolien Pede

Bolivia: Vanessa Hayes Schutt

Brazil: Beatriz Goulart

Cambodia: Elina Somanag

Canada: Melanie Renaud

Chile: Valerie Johnson García

Colombia: Sofia Osío Luna

Costa Rica: Stacy Montero

Ivory Coast: Nassita Diako

Cuba: Sheyla Ravelo Pérez

Czech Republic: Dominica Nemeckova

Denmark: Julie Stabel Brink

Dominican Republic: Yamilex Hernández

Ecuador: Georgette Kalil

El Salvador: Daniela Hidalgo

Estonia: Karolin Kippasto

Finland: Petra Hämäläinem

France: Lysia Allaire de la Fuente

Ghana: Mercy Jane Adorkor Pappooe

Greece: Asoumanaki Zoi

Guatemala: María René Díaz

Hawaii: Maka’ala Perry

Hong Kong: Verna Leung

India: Praveena Aanjna

Indonesia: Farhana Nariswari

Jamaica: Sabrina Johnson

Japan: Tamao Yoneyama

Korea: Bobin Jung

Laos: Aliya Inthavong

Lesotho: Boitumelo Sehlotho

Lithuania: Irmina Preišegalavičiūtė

Macau: Emily Yu

Malaysia: Casadra Yap

Martinique: Paulina Thimon

Mauritius: Karishma Hurlall

Mexico: Itza García

Moldova: Djulieta Calalb

Mongolia: Javkhlan Mungantsatsralt

Myanmar: Ei Ei Myint Aung Thein

Nepal: Prasiddhi Shah

Netherlands: Morgan Doelwijt

New Zealand: Georgia Waddington

Nicaragua: Leylani Leyton

Nigeria: Roseline Bolarinde

Norway: Madeleine Anna Malmberg

Pakistan: Misbah Arhad

Panama: Linette Marie Clemente Marciaga

Paraguay: Jazmín de la Sierra

Philippines: Nicole Borromeo

Poland: Julia Marcinkowska

Portugal: Lilene Viera Serrao

Puerto Rico: Amanda Paola Solís

Serbia: Victoria Stojilijkovic

Singapore: Chavelle Qi Rui Chong

South Africa: Jenique Botha

Spain: Claudia González

Sri Lanka: Umanda Bamunuachchi

Taiwan: Anita Wang

Thailand: Supaporn Ritthipruek

Tunisia: Mariam Ben Abroug

Uganda: Emily Hope Muwanguzi

United Kingdom: Alicia Cowie

USA: Kenyatta Beazer

Venezuela: Andrea Rubio

Vietnam: Nguyen Phupng Nhi

Zimbabwe: Charlotte Muziri

#International #LIVE #Camila #Díaz #among #beauty #pageant