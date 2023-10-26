The 61st edition of the Miss International 2023 pageant will be held in Japan. In this note, find out when the final gala of the outstanding beauty contest will take place, what time the ceremony will begin, where the long-awaited crown will be contested and who are the candidates who will compete to win the title. Follow LIVE all the details of the parades and presentations of each of the participants through La República Entretenimiento.
YOU CAN SEE: Miss International 2023 TODAY: how and where to see Miss Colombia LIVE in the beauty pageant in Japan
When is the final of Miss International 2023?
The beauty pageant final Miss International 2023 will take place on Thursday, October 26. 70 candidates They will compete for the coveted title.
YOU CAN SEE: Miss Grand International 2023 LIVE: Valentina Martínez did not manage to enter the top 20 and is left out of the contest
What time is Miss International 2023?
If you want to see the grand final ceremony of the Miss International 2023 LIVE, we show you the schedules by country so you don’t miss the details of this beauty pageant:
- Tokyo, Japan: 6.00 pm (October 27)
- Peru: 4.00 am
- Colombia: 4.00 am
- Ecuador: 4.00 am
- Venezuela: 5.00 am
Miss International 2023: where will it be held?
The ceremony of the grand finale of the beauty pageant Miss International 2023 will take place at the Second Gymnasium of the Yoyogi National Stadium, in the Shibuya neighborhood, Tokyo Japan.
Who are the candidates to win Miss International 2023?
Below is the list of candidates who will seek to obtain the crown in the final of the Miss International 2023.
- Peru:Camila Diaz Daneri
- Angola: Teresa Antonio Sara
- Australia: Jazel Alrca
- Bangladesh: Yasmin Farzana
- Belgium: Jolien Pede
- Bolivia: Vanessa Hayes Schutt
- Brazil: Beatriz Goulart
- Cambodia: Elina Somanag
- Canada: Melanie Renaud
- Chile: Valerie Johnson García
- Colombia: Sofia Osío Luna
- Costa Rica: Stacy Montero
- Ivory Coast: Nassita Diako
- Cuba: Sheyla Ravelo Pérez
- Czech Republic: Dominica Nemeckova
- Denmark: Julie Stabel Brink
- Dominican Republic: Yamilex Hernández
- Ecuador: Georgette Kalil
- El Salvador: Daniela Hidalgo
- Estonia: Karolin Kippasto
- Finland: Petra Hämäläinem
- France: Lysia Allaire de la Fuente
- Ghana: Mercy Jane Adorkor Pappooe
- Greece: Asoumanaki Zoi
- Guatemala: María René Díaz
- Hawaii: Maka’ala Perry
- Hong Kong: Verna Leung
- India: Praveena Aanjna
- Indonesia: Farhana Nariswari
- Jamaica: Sabrina Johnson
- Japan: Tamao Yoneyama
- Korea: Bobin Jung
- Laos: Aliya Inthavong
- Lesotho: Boitumelo Sehlotho
- Lithuania: Irmina Preišegalavičiūtė
- Macau: Emily Yu
- Malaysia: Casadra Yap
- Martinique: Paulina Thimon
- Mauritius: Karishma Hurlall
- Mexico: Itza García
- Moldova: Djulieta Calalb
- Mongolia: Javkhlan Mungantsatsralt
- Myanmar: Ei Ei Myint Aung Thein
- Nepal: Prasiddhi Shah
- Netherlands: Morgan Doelwijt
- New Zealand: Georgia Waddington
- Nicaragua: Leylani Leyton
- Nigeria: Roseline Bolarinde
- Norway: Madeleine Anna Malmberg
- Pakistan: Misbah Arhad
- Panama: Linette Marie Clemente Marciaga
- Paraguay: Jazmín de la Sierra
- Philippines: Nicole Borromeo
- Poland: Julia Marcinkowska
- Portugal: Lilene Viera Serrao
- Puerto Rico: Amanda Paola Solís
- Serbia: Victoria Stojilijkovic
- Singapore: Chavelle Qi Rui Chong
- South Africa: Jenique Botha
- Spain: Claudia González
- Sri Lanka: Umanda Bamunuachchi
- Taiwan: Anita Wang
- Thailand: Supaporn Ritthipruek
- Tunisia: Mariam Ben Abroug
- Uganda: Emily Hope Muwanguzi
- United Kingdom: Alicia Cowie
- USA: Kenyatta Beazer
- Venezuela: Andrea Rubio
- Vietnam: Nguyen Phupng Nhi
- Zimbabwe: Charlotte Muziri
#International #LIVE #Camila #Díaz #among #beauty #pageant