hearts. Hearts everywhere. As Valentine’s Day approaches, companies shower us with it, hoping that lovers will be persuaded to open their wallets to show their feelings with products they purchase. And apparently it works, it seems that every year there are more hearts. This symbol for love evokes warm feelings, even when people recognize the heart shape in mating damsels, such as the lantern, Ischnura elegans† It’s called a mating wheel, or mating wheel; it also sounds romantic. But it has little to do with romance.

When a male lantern, or another dragonfly, wants to copulate, it grabs a female by the neck with two pincer-shaped appendages on its abdomen. He’s got her in the loop. That is handy, because in that so-called tandem she cannot fly off to mate with another. It’s inconvenient at the same time. In insects, the genitals are at the end of the abdomen and are now behind her head. An ejaculation in the neck does not produce offspring, but it is a problem.

The solution to that problem is provided by a secondary sexual apparatus. A male dragonfly has an extra set of genitals. At the bottom of the beginning of its abdomen, between the second and third segments, it has a reservoir in which it deposits its semen. He does this by producing some semen with his first genitals, which are just in front of those forceps, after which he curves his long hind body to transport the semen to the reservoir. He manages to accomplish this feat while holding the helplessly dangling woman in the meantime. The secondary sex organ is where she takes her genital opening. That’s how they form that heart-shaped mating wheel. But still no romance.

If this lady has mated before, she has stored the seed of that former lover. She stores it in special organs called spermathecae so that she can fertilize her eggs at a time she sees fit. Special senses on the secondary sex organ of the man taste that other sperm, as it were. While he now also firmly clamps her abdomen by means of cavernous bodies, he scrapes and wipes the sperm of the earlier lover from the spermathecae with a whole series of teeth, flaps and other appendages. Through subtle movements of muscles in the concave abdomen, he works out that competing sperm. Only when he has satisfactorily cleaned the woman’s interior does he assume a slightly different position. Its rear body becomes convex. This is when he injects his own seed into her. When his grip on her loosens, he can only hope she doesn’t hit another scraper lantern before she manages to lay her eggs, fertilized by him.

Whoever thought that cleaning supplies could possibly be romantic gifts for Valentine’s Day, hopefully now knows better. Not even if they are printed with hearts.