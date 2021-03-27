This Saturday March 27 the Miss Grand International pageant was held in the Asian country of Thailand, where the Peruvian representative Maricielo Gamarra stood out with her participation along with six other Latin representatives, who were among the best 20 after their presentation.

The Brazilian Alaíse Clementino, the Paraguayan Daisy Lezcano Rojas, the Colombian Natalia Manrique, the Puerto Rican Fabiola Valentín, the Panamanian Angie Keith, the Argentine Mariana Varela and the Peruvian Maricielo Gamarra were the seven Latinas who made up the top 20 of the international beauty contest later of parading in a bathing suit.

Despite impressing the jury, the 25-year-old model, who was crowned by the organization chaired by Jessica Newton and scored 8.85 points, did not make it to the top 10 and was surpassed by the representatives of Argentina, Brazil, the United States, the Philippines, Guatemala, Indonesia, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, Czech Republic and Thailand.

After the catwalk in gala dress and a final question related to the COVID-19 vaccines, the models from the Philippines, Samantha Bernardo; and the United States, Abena Appiah, who finally won the winning crown and emerged as the successor to Valentina Figuera.

Who is Maricielo Gamarra?

Peruvian Maricielo Gamarra is 24 years old and has vast experience in beauty pageants. She was crowned Miss Tarapoto 2014 and then Miss San Martín, a region she represented during her participation in the recent edition of Miss Peru, where she was among the three finalists.

In addition to being a model, the young woman studies Communication Sciences and plays sports in her free time.

