The Peruvian model Luciana Fuster will participate on October 25 in the final of Miss Grand International. However, she takes the challenge of representing an entire country calmly and responsibly. After being crowned on the set of ‘This is war’, the reality girl also promised to give her all in preparing her to get to Vietnam in the best way. According to the last video that she shared on her official Instagram account, Luciana sends a special greeting to Teresa Chaivisut, vice president of the Miss Grand International organization, for her birthday.

Patricio Parodi’s partner pleasantly surprised their followers by speaking fluently in English through their social networks. The good pronunciation and fluency in the greeting to the businesswoman, whom he met personally in the final of Miss Grand Peru, which took place at the Pachacamac facilities, is appreciated.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster will pass a singing test at Miss Grand International 2023: “I couldn’t believe it”

What innovative test will Luciana Fuster go through at Miss Grand International?

Luciana Fuster is getting ready to represent Peru in the international contest and the young woman said that she will have to face a new challenge. In the final gala of the Miss Grand International, which will take place in October in Vietnam, the young woman will have to sing in front of all the attendees.

Fuster commented that she did not know about that test, for which she was surprised: “I could not believe it, I went in and asked Jessica (Newton) and she tells me: ‘Indeed, we are going for that’, and I said: ‘OMG, my moment has arrived,'” he added.

#Grand #International #Luciana #Fuster #surprises #networks #demonstrating #fluent #English