The model Abena Appiah She was responsible, congruent and assertive during each stage of her participation in the Miss Grand International 2020 beauty pageant, for which she was chosen as the winner and took the crown for the United States, this March 27.

The young woman of Ghanaian origin starred in an emotional moment when she heard her name, as she collapsed on stage while holding the hands of first runner-up Samantha Bernardo from the Philippines.

The contest was held in the Asian country of Thailand and the Peruvian representative Maricielo Gamarra managed to position herself in the top 20, in addition to being part of the group of seven favorite Latinas.

Abena Appiah She has vast experience in international beauty pageants, which is why her name was one of the most popular among missologists and the public.

Abena Appiah was crowned by her predecessor Valentina Figuera, at Miss Grand International 2020. Photos: Abena Appiah Instagram

The winner of the international scepter conveyed safety on the catwalks and obtained the highest scores in the parade in a bathing suit and ball gown. Also, their answers stood out during the question rounds.

What would you choose between closing the country for the safety of the people knowing that the country and its economy will be deeply affected, or would you open the country so that the economy continues to function, having the risk of COVID-19 infections and the consequences? was the final question that defined the winner.

“I will close the country because I believe that people come first. The people, my people, if I were governor, if I were president of the country, I will put my people first. I will do what is right for my people and by closing the country, that will give me adequate time to analyze what is happening and provide for my people. Then I will close the country ”, responded the first Afro-descendant queen of the Miss Grand International.

