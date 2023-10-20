On October 25, 2023, the Miss Grand International 2023 will take place at the Phú Thọ Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, located in the south of Vietnam, where the Venezuelan representative Valentina Martínez has been dazzling and becoming one of the favorites to take the crown of the contest, and TODAY, October 20, she surprised with a beautiful traditional costume in honor of her beloved Venezuela, what is it about? Find out below.

What was the Miss Grand Venezuela typical costume parade like and what does it mean?

The model has demonstrated her skill on the catwalks of Miss Grand International 2023, and this time was no exception, as she has surprised with her personality and elegance in the presentation of costume That had place this Friday October 20so the Venezuelan representative is one of the favorites to win the beauty contest.

Valentina Martinez It showed off with an exclusive design that left each of the members of the jury of the international competition with their mouths open. The clothing that she proudly wore stood out for the presence of the colors of her tricolor flag, the nature and representation of her native state, Mochima, becoming the Protector of Mochima.

“The Protector of Mochima. In the bowels of Anzoátegui there is an earthly paradise, a fantastic National Park of infinite beauty to which all who visit it fall in love… Mochima, with its turquoise waters and beautiful corals under the sea, has with a guardian who protects this impressive ecosystem,” he wrote in his instagram the beauty queen of Venezuela.

Valentina Martínez’s typical costume was based on this character from Venezuelan culture. Photo: Composition LR/ Instagram/missgrandvenezuelaoficial

How to vote for Valentina Martínez in Miss Grand International 2023?

If you want Valentina Martinez be the winner of the beauty contest, it will only be achieved if she secures her place among the 20 finalists of theMiss Grand International 2023. That is why we invite you to vote for the queen, and you just have to enter thisLINKto show your support. Here is the step by step that you must follow to help her in previous contests on social networks:

Facebook: Miss Grand International

Miss Grand International 1 LIKE = 5 points

1 SHARE = ​​10 points

This is what Miss Grand Venezuela looked like in her typical dress. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Valentina Martínez

instagram : Miss Grand International

: Miss Grand International 1 LIKE = 10 points

