He Miss Colombia will meet its new queen who will represent the aforementioned country in the Miss Grand International that will take place on October 28, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. On this occasion there will be 24 candidates who will leave everything of themselves on the catwalk to win the long-awaited crown of the well-known beauty pageant. In said ceremony, the current sovereign Priscilla Londono he will give the post to his successor.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Universe: Colombia is in the top 16 of the beauty pageant

What is Miss Grand Colombia about?

He Miss Colombia It is a beauty contest where the next candidate from that nation is sought, who will parade through the Miss Grand International, the main contest, where approximately 70 young people from different parts of the world will strive for several weeks to convince the jury, but only one will be crowned.

The Miss Grand Colombia will take place in Bogotá. Photo: Miss Grand Colombia

When is the final of Miss Grand Colombia 2023?

The long-awaited end of Miss Colombia 2023 will take place this Sunday June 18 at the Main Auditorium of the CUN University in Bogotá. This space will have the presence of around 500 people.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Colombia was going to be at Miss Universe 2020, but they canceled it for this reason

What time to see Miss Grand Colombia LIVE?

To those who are followers of beauty contests like the Miss Colombiayou can not miss the transmission of the event this June 18 at 8:00 pm (Colombian time).

Time in Peru: 8:00 pm

Time in Colombia: 8:00 pm

Time in Ecuador: 8:00 pm

Time in Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Time in Chile: 9:00 pm

Time in Argentina: 10:00 pm

Time in Mexico: 7:00 pm

Where to see the Miss Grand Colombia for FREE?

Tonight, from 8:00 pm (Colombia) you will be able to tune in to all the details of the Miss Grand Colombia 2023 LIVEboth inside and outside the aforementioned country, through the signal of the channel 1.

Who are the favorites of Miss Grand Colombia 2023?

So far, the most popular to win the crown of Miss Grand Colombia 2023 are: Maria Alejandra Lopez Perez, miss Coffee Axis; Valentina Cárdenas, miss Andean Zone; and Yuri Rey, miss Meta.

#Grand #Colombia #Canal #VIVO #WINNER #beauty #contest