After a blatant transformation story, Mimi Ruth from Fulda made it into the next round of the Miss Germany 2020/2021 election. The 23-year-old fitness trainer is one of the top 5 from Hessen.

Fulda – At the Miss Germany choicewhich, according to its own statements, “reinvented” itself in 2019 and now under the mottoEmpowering Authentic Women” Strength Women with a mission seeks, has it Fitness trainer Mimi Ruth from Fulda Made it into the top 5 Hessen with a blatant story of transformation*.

The 23 year old Model speaks of a "crass transformation"That you during your Bachelor-Studies in Copenhagen in the marketing– and SalesArea went through. She had ten then kilogram weighed more than now, "very bad skin and one Irritable bowel syndrome"Had.