Miss Germany Wahl (MGC): At the age of 23 she was the youngest Tegut branch manager. Anja Kallenbach has had a steep career and made it into the last 16 candidates as Miss Thuringia in the Miss Germany election in 2021.

Bad Salzungen – Anja Kallenberg out Depth location in bad Salzungen in the Wartburg district is mother of two girl. The 33-year-old is one of 16 finalists in the Miss Germany election *. The freshly baked Miss Thuringia want with her participation to the competition show that “you can still practice certain hobbies when you are over 30 and as a mother”.

“It’s an unbelievably great feeling to be state to be allowed to represent “, says the 33-year-old. After this Secondary school leaving certificate worked the Thuringian high – University entrance qualification With Top marks at the Commercial school in Fulda, a dual Good-Education. For the Food company in 2003 she was the youngest branch manager. Well stands Anja Kallenbach on February 27, 2021 in the final at the Miss Germany election. *FuldaerZeitung.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.