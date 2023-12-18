It's okay that the body is politics, but can short hair also be a claim to independence? Self it is being discussed in France following Ève Gilles' election as Miss France, 20 years old, obviously beautiful. She was the only one among the thirty candidates for the title of the most beautiful who did not have a hairstyle with long hair and she underlined this in all her speeches. «Beauty is not just about the haircut or the shape we have – the young student originally from Dunkirk, in the north of the country, said at the final -. I want to be a woman who dares to break the codes. I would wear the crown very well, even on my short hair.”

When Miss France 2009, Chloé Mortaud, asked her what words would he use to reassure a child victim of school bullying, Ève Gilles returned once again to talk about her hairstyle: “I thought I would be more annoyed by the comments on my haircut than on my body.” And then she concludes: «Words sometimes hurt more than gestures, but the child who suffers bullying will be able to recover. Above all, you need to talk about it with an adult.”

No beauty with short hair had ever won the competition and on Sunday morning the miss in her first interview with Lci when asked about his haircut he replied: «It's just a haircut, so sooner or later we'll talk about something else. But it is true that it is important to demonstrate that there are many French women who have short hair and it is important that they are represented in competitions such as Miss France.”

The one with the short cut as a symbol of diversity, however, it is a statement that made us smile more than one, especially on X where the final of the beauty contest was quite followed. Many and many wonder if a short hair, worn by a beautiful wiry miss, is really enough to act as a spokesperson for diversity. Even if since the 2022 edition of Miss France some admission criteria have softened – the candidates can be mothers or have tattoos, for example – the miss hair aside are still carbon copies: tall, wiry and very young.