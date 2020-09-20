Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Miss Finland | Viivi Altonen was chosen as Miss Finland of 2020

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 20, 2020
in World
0

Viivi Altonen from Tampere was also chosen as the audience’s favorite in the Miss Finland final in Kerava on Saturday.

Finland the most beautiful woman was crowned from Tampere this year Viivi Altonen, which was also chosen as the audience favorite in the Miss Finland final in Kerava on Saturday. Altonen represents Finland in the Miss Universe competition.

She received the title of First Heritage Princess Laura Hautaniemi, and was chosen as the second inheritance princess Noona Pölkki.

Was selected as a media favorite Rebecca Vuorio, and represents Finland in the next Miss International competitions Anna Merimaa.

Miss Finland The final was seen live on AlfaTV’s channel. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the broadcast was made from a channel studio with less audience than usual. The race was originally scheduled to take place in the spring, but due to the epidemic, the race was postponed to the fall.

Last year’s competition won Anni Harjunpää.

Viivi Altonen (middle) was crowned Miss Finland 2020. Laura Hautaniemi (right) received the title of the first legacy princess, and Noona Pölkki (left) was chosen as the second legacy princess.­Picture: Roni Rekomaa / Lehtikuva

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians have not won any opening match since 2013 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In