Miss Finland | Viivi Altonen was chosen as Miss Finland of 2020

Viivi Altonen from Tampere was also chosen as the audience’s favorite in the Miss Finland final in Kerava on Saturday.

Finland the most beautiful woman was crowned from Tampere this year Viivi Altonen, which was also chosen as the audience favorite in the Miss Finland final in Kerava on Saturday. Altonen represents Finland in the Miss Universe competition.

She received the title of First Heritage Princess Laura Hautaniemi, and was chosen as the second inheritance princess Noona Pölkki.

Was selected as a media favorite Rebecca Vuorio, and represents Finland in the next Miss International competitions Anna Merimaa.

Miss Finland The final was seen live on AlfaTV’s channel. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the broadcast was made from a channel studio with less audience than usual. The race was originally scheduled to take place in the spring, but due to the epidemic, the race was postponed to the fall.

Last year’s competition won Anni Harjunpää.