There are only a few hours left for Miss Universe Colombia 2023 and all the candidates for the crown are ready to give their best on the catwalk of the most important beauty pageant in the world. The long-awaited event full of elegance will be held TODAY at the Puerta de Oro Caribbean Events Center, Barranquilla, where all the applicants for the title will arrive from various regions of the coffee country. Find out all the details in The Republic Entertainment.
What time to see Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE?
The next edition of Miss Universe Colombia 2023 It will be held in style this Saturday, September 2, from 8:00 pm (Colombian time).
What channel broadcasts Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE?
The channel in charge of transmitting Miss Colombia 2023 will beRCN Channel. Said television house will carry all the incidents of the gala in which the new sovereign who will go to Miss Universe will be chosen.
How to watch the RCN channel?
the sign of RCN can be tuned in from anywhere in the world, through its website https://www.canalrcn.com/senal-en-vivo/
Candidates for Miss Universe Colombia 2023
- Miss Universe Amazon – Maria Paula Torres Penagos
- Miss Universe Antioquia – Luisa Fernanda Urrea Henao
- Miss Universe Atlantic – Sophia Isabel Koepke July
- Miss Universe Bogota – Daniela Aristizabal
- Miss Universe Boyacá – Laura Valentina Parra Giraldo
- Miss Universe Buenaventura – Lina Maria Hurtado Mosquera
- Miss Universe Caldas – Valeria Gallego Salazar
- Miss Universe Cali – Wendy Michelle Murillo
- Miss Universe Casanare – Maria Camila Avella Montañez
- Miss Universe Cauca – Lizeth Mayesty Sinisterra Ramirez
- Miss Universe Cesar- Maria Juliana Pardo Mejia
- Miss Universe Cundinamarca – Sherren Londono Perea
- Miss Universe Guainia – Luisa Maria Lozano
- Miss Universe La Guajira – Stephanie Carruyo
- Miss Universe Medellin – Valeria Giraldo Toro
- Miss Universe Narino – Rouse Valentina Cortes Betancourt
- Miss Universe North Santander – Adriana Catalina Numa Vega
- Miss Universe Putumayo – Darlin Maryuri Valencia Cortes
- Miss Universe Quindío – Jasmine Sand Usma
- Miss Universe Risaralda – Valentina Valderrama Patino
- Miss Universe Santander – Nina Maria Pinzon Zambrano
- Miss Universe Soledad – Marleidys Morales Perez
- Miss Universe Tolima – Dany Sierra Pastrana
- Miss Universe Valley – Valentina Cardona.
Who was the last Miss Colombia?
In the last edition of Miss Universe Colombia 2022, the model María Fernanda Aristizábal de Quindío became the winner and managed to represent the country in the international beauty pageant.
