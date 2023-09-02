There are only a few hours left for Miss Universe Colombia 2023 and all the candidates for the crown are ready to give their best on the catwalk of the most important beauty pageant in the world. The long-awaited event full of elegance will be held TODAY at the Puerta de Oro Caribbean Events Center, Barranquilla, where all the applicants for the title will arrive from various regions of the coffee country. Find out all the details in The Republic Entertainment.

What time to see Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE?

The next edition of Miss Universe Colombia 2023 It will be held in style this Saturday, September 2, from 8:00 pm (Colombian time).

What channel broadcasts Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE?

The channel in charge of transmitting Miss Colombia 2023 will beRCN Channel. Said television house will carry all the incidents of the gala in which the new sovereign who will go to Miss Universe will be chosen.

How to watch the RCN channel?

the sign of RCN can be tuned in from anywhere in the world, through its website https://www.canalrcn.com/senal-en-vivo/

This Saturday, September 2, the winner of Miss Colombia 2023 will be announced. Photo: Miss Universe Colombia/ Instagram

Candidates for Miss Universe Colombia 2023

Miss Universe Amazon – Maria Paula Torres Penagos

Miss Universe Antioquia – Luisa Fernanda Urrea Henao

Miss Universe Atlantic – Sophia Isabel Koepke July

Miss Universe Bogota – Daniela Aristizabal

Miss Universe Boyacá – Laura Valentina Parra Giraldo

Miss Universe Buenaventura – Lina Maria Hurtado Mosquera

Miss Universe Caldas – Valeria Gallego Salazar

Miss Universe Cali – Wendy Michelle Murillo

Miss Universe Casanare – Maria Camila Avella Montañez

Miss Universe Cauca – Lizeth Mayesty Sinisterra Ramirez

Miss Universe Cesar- Maria Juliana Pardo Mejia

Miss Universe Cundinamarca – Sherren Londono Perea

Miss Universe Guainia – Luisa Maria Lozano

Miss Universe La Guajira – Stephanie Carruyo

Miss Universe Medellin – Valeria Giraldo Toro

Miss Universe Narino – Rouse Valentina Cortes Betancourt

Miss Universe North Santander – Adriana Catalina Numa Vega

Miss Universe Putumayo – Darlin Maryuri Valencia Cortes

Miss Universe Quindío – Jasmine Sand Usma

Miss Universe Risaralda – Valentina Valderrama Patino

Miss Universe Santander – Nina Maria Pinzon Zambrano

Miss Universe Soledad – Marleidys Morales Perez

Miss Universe Tolima – Dany Sierra Pastrana

Miss Universe Valley – Valentina Cardona.

Who was the last Miss Colombia?

In the last edition of Miss Universe Colombia 2022, the model María Fernanda Aristizábal de Quindío became the winner and managed to represent the country in the international beauty pageant.

María Fernanda Aristizábal de Quindío was Miss Colombia 2022. Photo: diffusion

