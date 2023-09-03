Miss Universe Colombia 2023 is ready to be held TODAY. This Saturday, September 2, the beauty pageant ceremony will be held in which the representative of Colombia will be chosen in the next edition of Miss Universe, which will take place in November. Know all the latest details and incidents of the beauty contest.

What time does Miss Universe Colombia 2023 start?

For those who wish to follow the gala of the Miss Universe Colombia 2023 from minute zero they will be able to do so from 8:00 pm this Saturday, September 2.

During the ceremony, the public will be able to see the candidates for the crown parade in bathing suits and gala, as well as the question section that will be asked of the finalists.

Where to see Miss Universe Colombia 2023?

For this year, the RCN channel will be in charge of transmitting the gala of the Miss Colombia 2023 and all the details of the ceremony in which the 24 candidates will participate to try to be the next representative of the country in Miss Universe 2023next November.

Miss Colombia 2023: how to vote for your candidate?

A few hours after the contest, several people still have doubts about how they can vote in Miss Colombia to choose their favorite candidate to win the beauty pageant. Next, know the steps to do it:

Enter https://missuniversecolombia.org/es/votaciones-miss-universe-2023/

Select your favorite candidate

Choose the number of votes you want to give.

Make the confirmation of the vote.

Register your data for the validation and completion of your vote.

Who won Miss Universe Colombia 2022?

In the 2022 edition, María Fernanda Aristizábal was the winner of Miss Colombia. The young woman managed to represent her 25 years to the country at the Miss Universe ceremony.

María Fernanda studied Social Communication and during the last year she had to fulfill her duties as Miss Colombia in the country.

Who is Camila Avella, the favorite to win ‘Miss Colombia 2023’?

Camila Avella She is the first participant in Miss Colombia 2023 who managed to participate after the elimination of some rules, such as allowing the candidates to participate while married. The model represents the Casanare department, she is married, has a daughter and has a long career as a model. In this edition she is considered one of the favorites to win the contest.