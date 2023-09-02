Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

The beauty event most desired by Colombians will take place on September 2 at the Puerta de Oro Convention Center in Barranquilla. The Miss Colombia 2023 pageant will present 24 participants, who must exhibit elegance, charisma, cunning and skill to secure the coveted crown. Although the winner of the contest will be selected by the appointed judges, the public will influence the 15 finalists, since the 3 with the most votes will advance along with the other 12 candidates chosen by the experts. Here, we tell you how to vote for your favorite candidate.

Miss Colombia 2023: how to vote for your favorite candidate?

People who want to support their candidates may cast their vote on the official page of the organization, accessing the following LINK , upon payment of a fee that varies according to the selected package. A single vote is free, following these instructions:

Access the Miss Universe Colombia website. Choose the option ‘Access to vote’. Click on the photograph of the candidate you wish to endorse. Select the desired set of votes and press ‘Add to cart’. Complete the purchase, complete the personal data and choose ‘Pay’. Decide the method of payment and make the corresponding transfer.

Miss Universe Colombia 2023: how to get my ticket?

Tickets for this beauty pageant are available through the Web page of the ticket sales and distribution company La Tiquetera. The price of the tickets varies according to the location chosen by the user.