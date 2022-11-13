Miss Colombia 2022: who are the candidates and favorites for the National Beauty Contest?

at the gates of Miss Universe 2022, several regional beauty pageants are preparing to choose their representative. In this case, the Miss Miss Colombia 2022 is the next to be held and in this note we tell you everything about this event.

This contest is organized by the National Beauty Contest. Next, meet the candidates for Miss Miss Colombia 2022.

When is Miss Colombia 2022?

Remember that the November 13 will be the election and coronation of Miss Colombia for the period 2022-2023. The time of the event will be scheduled from 8.00 pm

Know all the details of this beauty pageant. Photo: Miss Colombia

Who are the 29 candidates?

These are the candidates who will compete to be the new Miss Miss Colombia and represent the country in the Miss Universe 2023.

Miss Antioquia, Valentina Mora Trujillo

Miss Atlantic Sofia Osio Luna

Miss Bogota, Mariana Potes Morales

Miss Bolivar, Maria Jose Hernandez Tobon

Miss Boyaca, Laura Borda

Miss Buenaventura, Luisa Fernanda Lozano Gonzalez

Miss Cartagena, Maria Camila Sinning Martinez

Miss Casanare, Karol Garzon Alfonso

Miss Cauca, Laura Triana

Miss Cesar, Luisa Sanmiguel

Miss Chocó, Sonia Cuesta Morales

Miss Cordoba, Daniela Mafioli

Miss Cundinamarca, Maria Angelica Garcia

Miss La Guajira, Kanela Peláez Cerchiaro

Miss Huila, Paula Andrea Alarcon Vargas

Miss Magdalena, Marianella Lara Pina

Miss Meta, Luisa Alvarez

Miss Narino, Susana Villota

Miss North Santander, Andrea Yáñez García

Miss Quindío, Sara Victoria Castaño Ramos

Miss Andean Region, Sarath Moreno

Miss Caribbean Region, Brigith Navarro Lugo

Miss Pacific Region, Lina Angulo

Miss Risaralda, Vanesa Velasquez

Miss San Andrés, Providencia y Santa Catalina, Brithalie Susana De Ávila Bowie

Miss Santander, Monica Blanco Alarcon

Miss Sucre, Fabiana Caleno Arrieta

Miss Tolima, Laura Leon

Miss Valle del Cauca, Juanita Urrea Posada