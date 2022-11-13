Sunday, November 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Miss Colombia 2022: who are the candidates and favorites for the National Beauty Contest?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in Entertainment
0

at the gates of Miss Universe 2022, several regional beauty pageants are preparing to choose their representative. In this case, the Miss Miss Colombia 2022 is the next to be held and in this note we tell you everything about this event.

#Colombia #candidates #favorites #National #Beauty #Contest

See also  The Government of Iran blames the attack on Rushdie himself for "insulting" Islam
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Trump presses to be the candidate in the presidential elections of 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended