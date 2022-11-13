Miss Colombia 2022: who are the candidates and favorites for the National Beauty Contest?

at the gates of Miss Universe 2022, several regional beauty pageants are preparing to choose their representative. In this case, the Miss Miss Colombia 2022 is the next to be held and in this note we tell you everything about this event.
This contest is organized by the National Beauty Contest. Next, meet the candidates for Miss Miss Colombia 2022.
When is Miss Colombia 2022?
Remember that the November 13 will be the election and coronation of Miss Colombia for the period 2022-2023. The time of the event will be scheduled from 8.00 pm
Who are the 29 candidates?
These are the candidates who will compete to be the new Miss Miss Colombia and represent the country in the Miss Universe 2023.
Miss Antioquia, Valentina Mora Trujillo
Miss Atlantic Sofia Osio Luna
Miss Bogota, Mariana Potes Morales
Miss Bolivar, Maria Jose Hernandez Tobon
Miss Boyaca, Laura Borda
Miss Buenaventura, Luisa Fernanda Lozano Gonzalez
Miss Cartagena, Maria Camila Sinning Martinez
Miss Casanare, Karol Garzon Alfonso
Miss Cauca, Laura Triana
Miss Cesar, Luisa Sanmiguel
Miss Chocó, Sonia Cuesta Morales
Miss Cordoba, Daniela Mafioli
Miss Cundinamarca, Maria Angelica Garcia
Miss La Guajira, Kanela Peláez Cerchiaro
Miss Huila, Paula Andrea Alarcon Vargas
Miss Magdalena, Marianella Lara Pina
Miss Meta, Luisa Alvarez
Miss Narino, Susana Villota
Miss North Santander, Andrea Yáñez García
Miss Quindío, Sara Victoria Castaño Ramos
Miss Andean Region, Sarath Moreno
Miss Caribbean Region, Brigith Navarro Lugo
Miss Pacific Region, Lina Angulo
Miss Risaralda, Vanesa Velasquez
Miss San Andrés, Providencia y Santa Catalina, Brithalie Susana De Ávila Bowie
Miss Santander, Monica Blanco Alarcon
Miss Sucre, Fabiana Caleno Arrieta
Miss Tolima, Laura Leon
Miss Valle del Cauca, Juanita Urrea Posada
