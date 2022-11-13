There will be a new queen! Almost nothing is missing to meet the new Miss Colombia 2022-2023, who will represent his country internationally for a whole year. The well-known contest will take place in the city of Cartagena, where it has been held for more than 80 years.
When is Miss Colombia 2022?
The Miss Señorita Colombia will take place next Sunday, November 13. In this gala, the next beauty queen who will represent that country during the period of 2022-2023 will be chosen and crowned.
Who are the candidates?
The director of the contest, Natalie Ackermann, was in charge of presenting all the candidates this year. Find out who they are below.
- Antioquia, Valentina Mora Trujillo
- Atlantic, Sofia Osio Luna
- Bogota, Mariana Potes Morales
- Bolivar, Maria Jose Hernandez Tobon
- Boyaca, Laura Borda
- Buenaventura, Luisa Fernanda Lozano Gonzalez
- Cartagena, Maria Camila Sinning Martinez
- Casanare, Karol Garzon Alfonso
- Cauca, Laura Triana
- Cesar, Luisa Sanmiguel
- Choco, Sonia Cuesta Morales
- Cordoba, Daniela Mafioli
- Cundinamarca, Maria Angelica Garcia
- La Guajira, Kanela Peláez Cerchiaro
- Huila, Paula Andrea Alarcon Vargas
- Magdalena, Marianella Lara Pina
- Goal, Luisa Alvarez
- Narino, Susana Villota
- North of Santander, Andrea Yáñez García
- Quindío, Sara Victoria Castaño Ramos
- Andean Region, Sarath Moreno
- Caribbean Region, Brigith Navarro Lugo
- Pacific Region, Lina Angulo
- Risaralda, Vanesa Velasquez
- Saint Andrew, Providence and Saint Catherine, Brithalie Susana De Ávila Bowie
- Santander, Monica Blanco Alarcon
- Sucre, Fabiana Caleno Arrieta
- Tolima, Laura Leon
- Valle del Cauca, Juanita Urrea Posada.
What time is Miss Miss Colombia 2022?
According to the information provided by the organizers on social networks, the long-awaited Colombian beauty pageant will take place on November 13 and will begin to be broadcast at 8:00 p.m.
Where to see the National Beauty Contest 2022?
In order to enjoy all the details of the ceremony, you can access the official Facebook page of the Reign, as the organization is expected to broadcast the Miss Colombia 2022 contest live.
Who is the current Miss Colombia?
Valentina Espinosa is the name of the current Miss Colombia. The young woman was born on January 17, 1998, therefore, she is 24 years old. She is from the city of Cartagena de Indias and, during the contest, she represented the department of Bolívar.
In addition to being a model, she studied Social Communication and Journalism at the Universidad del Norte de Barranquilla.
Schedule to elect Miss Colombia 2022
- November 4: arrival of the 26 candidates at 10:00 am and at 8:00 pm the keys to the city will be handed over at the Adolfo Mejía Theater.
- November 5: they inaugurate the Colombia Fair, a country made by hand in the La Serrezuela Shopping Center, at 9:00 am and 3:00 pm Walk through the old city and visit the headquarters of the National Beauty Contest.
- November 6: visit to the Caribe Plaza Shopping Center starting at 5:00 pm
- November 7: National civic queen election by the District Council of Cartagena at 5:30 pm
- November 8: at 10.00 a.m. m, will be the visit to the Aluna Foundation and at 12:30 pm lunch at the Naval School of Cadets.
- November 9: Artisan parade Colombia, a handmade country starting at 8:00 p.m.
- November 10: at 10:00 am the press conference begins with the qualifying jury.
- November 11: solemn session of the District Council of Cartagena at 8:00 am and at 3:00 pm the Battle of Flowers for the Independence Festivities.
- November 12: at 8:00 am is the interview with the qualifying jury. At 4:00 pm parade in swimsuit ‘Las más bellas por Colombia’.
- November 13: Starting at 8.00 pm is the election and coronation of Miss Colombia 2022-2023.
- November 14: Miss Colombia press conference and royal court.
