There will be a new queen! Almost nothing is missing to meet the new Miss Colombia 2022-2023, who will represent his country internationally for a whole year. The well-known contest will take place in the city of Cartagena, where it has been held for more than 80 years.

When is Miss Colombia 2022?

The Miss Señorita Colombia will take place next Sunday, November 13. In this gala, the next beauty queen who will represent that country during the period of 2022-2023 will be chosen and crowned.

Who are the candidates?

The director of the contest, Natalie Ackermann, was in charge of presenting all the candidates this year. Find out who they are below.

Antioquia, Valentina Mora Trujillo

Atlantic, Sofia Osio Luna

Bogota, Mariana Potes Morales

Bolivar, Maria Jose Hernandez Tobon

Boyaca, Laura Borda

Buenaventura, Luisa Fernanda Lozano Gonzalez

Cartagena, Maria Camila Sinning Martinez

Casanare, Karol Garzon Alfonso

Cauca, Laura Triana

Cesar, Luisa Sanmiguel

Choco, Sonia Cuesta Morales

Cordoba, Daniela Mafioli

Cundinamarca, Maria Angelica Garcia

La Guajira, Kanela Peláez Cerchiaro

Huila, Paula Andrea Alarcon Vargas

Magdalena, Marianella Lara Pina

Goal, Luisa Alvarez

Narino, Susana Villota

North of Santander, Andrea Yáñez García

Quindío, Sara Victoria Castaño Ramos

Andean Region, Sarath Moreno

Caribbean Region, Brigith Navarro Lugo

Pacific Region, Lina Angulo

Risaralda, Vanesa Velasquez

Saint Andrew, Providence and Saint Catherine, Brithalie Susana De Ávila Bowie

Santander, Monica Blanco Alarcon

Sucre, Fabiana Caleno Arrieta

Tolima, Laura Leon

Valle del Cauca, Juanita Urrea Posada.

What time is Miss Miss Colombia 2022?

According to the information provided by the organizers on social networks, the long-awaited Colombian beauty pageant will take place on November 13 and will begin to be broadcast at 8:00 p.m.

Where to see the National Beauty Contest 2022?

In order to enjoy all the details of the ceremony, you can access the official Facebook page of the Reign, as the organization is expected to broadcast the Miss Colombia 2022 contest live.

Who is the current Miss Colombia?

Valentina Espinosa is the name of the current Miss Colombia. The young woman was born on January 17, 1998, therefore, she is 24 years old. She is from the city of Cartagena de Indias and, during the contest, she represented the department of Bolívar.

In addition to being a model, she studied Social Communication and Journalism at the Universidad del Norte de Barranquilla.

Valentina Espinoza Photo: diffusion

