Miss Chile Daniela Nicolas made a live broadcast on Instagram to talk with his followers about what was his time at Miss Universe 2021. During the live, the model had controversial opinions about the decision made by the jury by not including her in the group of 21 classified .

During the live show, the journalism student assured that she should have been considered among the 21 finalists of the beauty pageant. “We didn’t qualify for the top 21, but we all know we should have been there. That is the important thing ”, he added; However, he thanked for the fact of having achieved greater visibility for his country in the world.

Daniela Nicolas, who suffers from an autoimmune disease, also noted that her presence at Miss Universe will serve to inspire more people like her. “My goal was also to make autoimmune diseases visible, since as you know I suffer from one. I managed to get people to talk about this and for me that was incredible, ”he commented.

Finally, the Miss Chile She confessed that although she was not crowned the winner, she was very moved by the love and support she received from her compatriots during her participation in the most important beauty pageant in the world.

“I did not miss Miss Universe, they lost me … I do not need a crown to generate changes, I will continue to do so,” he said. “I never thought I was going to receive so much support from around the world. Happy to have represented Chile, it took us a lot to get here. Just say that I am deeply grateful to all of you and this opportunity, “he said.

What illness does Daniela Nicolás have?

Daniela Nicolas have an autoimmune disorder called undifferentiated connective tissue disease, characterized mainly by pain.

Some of the symptom that are experienced with this chronic disease are: stiffness in the joints when waking up or after spending long periods immobile and the inflammation of the same.

