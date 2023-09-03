Camila Avella is the new Miss Colombia 2023. After a close competition, the model was selected as the winner. Miss Colombia 2022, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal awarded him the crown. Were Aysjel Antonia Bernadetteevent coordinator for the Curaçao government;Tatiana Orozcoadvocate for gender equality andAndrea Mezamodel and former Miss Universe 2020the juries who selected it.

Who is Camila Avella, Miss Colombia 2023?

The model went from being the presenter of ‘The box‘ to become Miss Colombia 2023. The young woman broke stereotypes by also being a mother and wife. The social communicator is 28 years old and is married to Nassif Kamlea businessman whose family owns a textile company in Latin America.

The representatives of Buenaventura, Norte de Santander and Casanare. Photo: RCN Channel

The model had tried to participate in 2018, but Raymond Angulo, who was the president of the contest at the time, disqualified her as she did not comply with the regulations; however, 5 years later she was crowned as Miss Colombia 2023. The communicator was also one of the favorites of the Colombian public.

Camila Avella will represent Colombia in Miss Universe. Photo: Instagram

Participants of Miss Colombia 2023

Miss Universe Amazon – Maria Paula Torres Penagos

Miss Universe Antioquia – Luisa Fernanda Urrea Henao

Miss Universe Atlantic – Sophia Isabel Koepke July

Miss Universe Bogota – Daniela Aristizabal

Miss Universe Boyacá – Laura Valentina Parra Giraldo

Miss Universe Buenaventura – Lina Maria Hurtado Mosquera

Miss Universe Caldas – Valeria Gallego Salazar

Miss Universe Cali – Wendy Michelle Murillo

Miss Universe Casanare – Maria Camila Avella Montañez

Miss Universe Cauca – Lizeth Mayesty Sinisterra Ramirez

Miss Universe Cesar- Maria Juliana Pardo Mejia

Miss Universe Cundinamarca – Sherren Londono Perea

Miss Universe Guainia – Luisa Maria Lozano

Miss Universe La Guajira – Stephanie Carruyo

Miss Universe Medellin – Valeria Giraldo Toro

Miss Universe Narino – Rouse Valentina Cortes Betancourt

Miss Universe North Santander – Adriana Catalina Numa Vega

Miss Universe Putumayo – Darlin Maryuri Valencia Cortes

Miss Universe Quindío – Jasmine Sand Usma

Miss Universe Risaralda – Valentina Valderrama Patino

Miss Universe Santander – Nina Maria Pinzon Zambrano

Miss Universe Soledad – Marleidys Morales Perez

Miss Universe Tolima – Dany Sierra Pastrana

Miss Universe Valley –Valentina Cardona.

