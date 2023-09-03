Camila Avella is the new Miss Colombia 2023. After a close competition, the model was selected as the winner. Miss Colombia 2022, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal awarded him the crown. Were Aysjel Antonia Bernadetteevent coordinator for the Curaçao government;Tatiana Orozcoadvocate for gender equality andAndrea Mezamodel and former Miss Universe 2020the juries who selected it.
Who is Camila Avella, Miss Colombia 2023?
The model went from being the presenter of ‘The box‘ to become Miss Colombia 2023. The young woman broke stereotypes by also being a mother and wife. The social communicator is 28 years old and is married to Nassif Kamlea businessman whose family owns a textile company in Latin America.
The model had tried to participate in 2018, but Raymond Angulo, who was the president of the contest at the time, disqualified her as she did not comply with the regulations; however, 5 years later she was crowned as Miss Colombia 2023. The communicator was also one of the favorites of the Colombian public.
Participants of Miss Colombia 2023
- Miss Universe Amazon –Maria Paula Torres Penagos
- Miss Universe Antioquia –Luisa Fernanda Urrea Henao
- Miss Universe Atlantic –Sophia Isabel Koepke July
- Miss Universe Bogota –Daniela Aristizabal
- Miss Universe Boyacá –Laura Valentina Parra Giraldo
- Miss Universe Buenaventura –Lina Maria Hurtado Mosquera
- Miss Universe Caldas –Valeria Gallego Salazar
- Miss Universe Cali –Wendy Michelle Murillo
- Miss Universe Casanare –Maria Camila Avella Montañez
- Miss Universe Cauca –Lizeth Mayesty Sinisterra Ramirez
- Miss Universe Cesar-Maria Juliana Pardo Mejia
- Miss Universe Cundinamarca –Sherren Londono Perea
- Miss Universe Guainia –Luisa Maria Lozano
- Miss Universe La Guajira –Stephanie Carruyo
- Miss Universe Medellin –Valeria Giraldo Toro
- Miss Universe Narino –Rouse Valentina Cortes Betancourt
- Miss Universe North Santander –Adriana Catalina Numa Vega
- Miss Universe Putumayo –Darlin Maryuri Valencia Cortes
- Miss Universe Quindío –Jasmine Sand Usma
- Miss Universe Risaralda –Valentina Valderrama Patino
- Miss Universe Santander –Nina Maria Pinzon Zambrano
- Miss Universe Soledad –Marleidys Morales Perez
- Miss Universe Tolima –Dany Sierra Pastrana
- Miss Universe Valley –Valentina Cardona.
