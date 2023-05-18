A few months ago, Stephanie Carhuas She gained great notoriety at Miss Peru 2023 for her undeniable resemblance to Melissa Paredes. However, Miss Callao stepped aside, a few days before the final of the pageant, due to health problems. In the middle of a live broadcast of the organization, in which all the candidates for the crown were presented, the model announced this unfortunate news and received the support of all her and Jessica Newton’s colleagues.

Stephannie Carhuas, miss Callao, resigned from Miss Peru 2023

In the midst of the last presentations of the candidates, prior to the grand final of Miss Peru, Stephannie Carhuas surprised by revealing the tough decision she made in the contest.

“On Saturday and Sunday I was in poor health, really very bad. Everyone at home has been very scared, I was also very scared.I have been in emergency and observation(…). youI have many checkups to do and I know that by the grace of God everything will be fine“explained the model.

Jessica Newton dedicated emotional words to Stephannie Carhuas

After that, through her social networks, Jessica Newton dedicated a brief message to Stephanie Carhuaswho announced his retirement from Miss Peru 2023, a few days before the final.

“Stephannie Carhuas, the doors of Miss Peru will always be open for you,” wrote the organizer of the contest in one of her Instagram stories.

Jessica Newton dedicates a message to Stephannie Carhuas. Photo: Instagram

