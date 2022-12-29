Hundreds of patients at a British hospital accidentally received a horrible message instead of a Christmas wish: they would have metastatic, aggressive lung cancer.

The wrong text went to hundreds of patients at Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster. Twenty minutes later they received another message from the hospital, with a text that was a lot more reassuring. “Our message should have been: We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the second text read. The hospital apologized for the mistake.

In those twenty minutes, the necessary panic had already arisen. The hospital’s phone lines became overloaded as many patients called the facility. In addition, some recipients of the text message went to the hospital to talk to their doctor.

The two text messages are in the possession of various British media. The son of one of the patients, Carl Chegwin, told the BBC: “The first thing I thought was, is this a sick joke?” See also Cyclist spits daily cars from garage, trader treats him to wet suit

A female patient, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was “very concerned” by the news. ,,I called the doctors but was on hold, as usual. So I just walked to the hospital, which is around the corner from me. There were like six people who were all panicking in the hospital because they had received the same message.”

Wrong text messages from a British hospital: patients did not receive a Christmas wish, but a terrible cancer diagnosis. © Facebook Askern Medical Practice



