miss Universe It was the scene of a scandal in recent weeks, and it is that one of the queens, Fernanda Pasivic, who represented Bolivia in 2022, was left out of the international contest, due to transphobic expressions against her fellow contestants.

As you remember, Miss Bolivia generated controversy by referring in a derogatory way to the other models that will be part of Miss Universe, this ruined their participation in the pageant and even our queen Alessia Rovegno was involved, what happened?

Why will Miss Bolivia not participate in the Miss Universe?

The unfortunate comments made by Miss Bolivia, Fernanda Pasivic, reached the ears of the contest managers and they decided that the model will not be able to participate in Miss Universe. Likewise, she was also deposed in her title that she won in her country.

It is worth mentioning that she generated worldwide outrage after a video of her insulting and denigrating other young women participating in Miss Universe 2022 went viral. However, some time later, the model defended herself against attacks on social networks by assuring that It was all a social experiment.

Fernanda Pasivic ruined her reign as Miss Bolivia 2022 for her comments described as discriminatory. Photo: Fernanda Pasivic/Instagram

Why was Alessia Rovegno involved in the Miss Bolivia controversy?

According to the rumors that went around the social networks, within the unpleasant comments that Miss Bolivia made, it was speculated that she would also have referred to Alessia Rovegno; However, then Miss Peru spoke about it and clarified the situation.

Our representative revealed that the model did not talk about her and mentioned that she had a conversation with Fernanda Pasivic. “I am very sorry for Miss Bolivia. Things can sometimes be misinterpreted. I spoke with her and it is true that the media can misinterpret things ”, he mentioned.

Miss Bolivia speaks out after being expelled from Miss Universe

After learning of the decision of the directors of Miss Universe, Fernanda Pasivic issued a statement through her social networks, in which she expressed her indignation at having been dismissed from the international contest.

“The decision to withdraw the Miss Bolivia crown is absolutely unfair, because I never made racist or discriminatory comments or statements against anyone” can be read at the start of the post.

Finally, he assured that this is a lesson of life: “A title of beauty is ephemeral and life is more than a crown. These bad moments leave good lessons that will help me grow as a person and achieve all the goals I have”.

Miss Bolivia speaks out against the withdrawal of Miss Universe. Photo: @mriafernandapavisic_

The coronation of Miss Bolivia

On July 19, 2022, Fernanda Pavisic she was chosen as Miss Bolivia and, thus, her presence in Miss Universe was confirmed. The young woman used her social networks to thank the organization for crowning her.

“This is a clear example that if you believe in yourself and fight for your dreams, EVERYTHING CAN BE ACHIEVED! Never stop dreaming!” Was the young woman’s message.