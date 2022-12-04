Queen without a crown That’s how it stayed Miss Bolivia fernanda pasivic due to the mockery and unfortunate comments she made about her fellow Miss Universe 2022 contestants. These unpleasant statements reached the contest managers, who decided to withdraw her from the contest and, in addition, lose the title she already held as a representative of her country.

As is recalled, among the queens affected by the criticism of the model was Alessia Rovegno, whom she described as transsexual. However, now the Bolivian has spoken out when she saw her career in danger and after being left without a crown.

What did Miss Bolivia say after being withdrawn from Miss Universe?

Through her social networks, Fernanda Pasivic spoke about her expulsion from Miss Universe and assured that this decision was unfair.

“The decision to withdraw the Miss Bolivia crown is absolutely unfair, because I never made racist or discriminatory comments or statements against anyone” reads in his publication of Instagram.

“It seems unheard of to me that, in the arguments it presents for my dismissal, Gloria Promotions repeats proven false accusations, the same ones that abounded on social networks along with insults and grievances against me and my family,” he added.

“A beauty title is ephemeral and life is more than a crown. These bad moments leave good lessons that will help me grow as a person and achieve all the goals I have”.

Miss Bolivia pronounces after her retirement from Miss Universe. Photo: @mriafernandapavisic_

Miss Bolivia assured that her statements were part of a “social experiment”

Faced with the wave of criticism she received for the mockery she issued, Miss Bolivia came forward and assured that the unfortunate comments she made were part of a social experiment.

“I am putting at risk everything I have worked for all my life. My mission is to leave a mark and raise awareness. Social networks have become a fundamental tool, but what content do we consume? ”, She said before losing her crown.

What did Alessia Rovegno say about Miss Bolivia’s comments?

Far from criticizing her for allegedly having attacked her image, Alessia Rovegno expressed her solidarity with her colleague and clarified the situation.

“I am very sorry for Miss Bolivia. Things can sometimes be misinterpreted. I spoke with her and it is true that the media can misinterpret things, ”she said.