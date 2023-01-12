the miss universe brings various anecdotal moments in the recent galas where the candidates participated. In this regard, the miss bahrain He surprised thousands by appearing in a different suit from his other colleagues. She knows in this note the reason behind her decision.

Why did Miss Bahrain wear a one-piece swimsuit?

Miss Universe 2022 candidate Evlin Abdulla Khalifa wore a burkini in the swimsuit show. Which was the reason? The young woman grew up in the conservative wing of the Arab world. Place where only in 2002 they just had the right to vote.

Faced with cultural differences, Evlin Abdulla wore a cape to deliver her remarks, which called for proper representation of Muslim women.

Her cape read: “Arab women must be represented. Muslim women can also become Miss Universe” and “Equality” in Arabic.

The cape carried a great message for Arab women. Photo: @PhilippineStar/ Twitter

Likewise, she managed to carry the same message at the evening gala, where she wore a nude dress with stones, which covered her hair. This is because it is customary for women in their country to cover it.