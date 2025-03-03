Claudia Montes, the woman who was Miss Asturias in 2017, The published information has denied Monday who claim that former Minister José Luis Ábalos would have given him money three times in the months prior to signing a employment contract in Oviedo with the Renfe Logirail subsidiary.

“The only personal contact that I have had with José Luis Ábalos is limited to a photograph among colleagues of the PSOE,” He explained, while assuring that he agreed to his job in Logirail through the Infojobs portal.

“I have scrupulously fulfilled all the working conditions of the company in the face of face -to -face day, I have always performed the tasks in a specific physical place at the established schedules for the company and under the direct supervision of those responsible, “said Montes in a statement.

In addition, he pointed out that he has fulfilled “with all the indications in terms of occupational health and internal training when it has been required by the nature of my job.” So, denies be related to the former minister And he recognizes “very sporadically” having crossed “some message” with him, “like many other socialist militants with a leader of my party, the PSOE.”

“In short, the facts are those that are included in this statement and not those published by the media. Consequently, I prepare to collect how many publications the truth about me have lacked And I reserve my right to exercise judicial actions in the face of these publications, “Montes ended.