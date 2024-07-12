Kenza Layli is over the moon. “I am so happy,” she tells her followers on Instagram, “to announce that I have been crowned Miss AI!” It is “an incredible honor to represent Morocco and the Arab world in this groundbreaking competition,” says the young woman, dressed in a hijab and a tight-fitting gold princess gown. “Thank you to my amazing followers for their unwavering support and to the esteemed jury for this prestigious recognition. Let’s continue to push the boundaries of AI together.”