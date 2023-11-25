Many people fall into the trap of hidden defects in used products or items, especially cars, after purchasing them, and they usually face a categorical refusal from the seller when they ask to get their money back and return these products. In view of several cases heard by the courts, victims over-trust people they do not know when purchasing, so the buyer does not inspect the car with approved parties before executing the deal, or at least asks to try it, being satisfied with the report provided by the other party!

Among the cases recently examined by the courts was a dispute over a vehicle sold by one person to another for an amount exceeding 100,000 dirhams. The buyer behaved with a great degree of friendliness and trust, as if the seller were his brother or a lifelong friend. He was content with the latter’s assurances about the quality of the vehicle and its excellent technical condition, and that its odometer did not exceed 70. A thousand kilometers, and the buyer happily attended the transfer of ownership at the licensing authorities, received the car and left the place, but had barely driven it a short distance, when he heard strange noises, and realized that it was impossible for it to be the same car that the seller described, and he took the initiative to have it re-examined by the seller. The authorized agency, only to discover that its odometer had been tampered with, had traveled more than 300,000 kilometers, and had been exposed to a large number of accidents! The good thing is that UAE law firmly confronts this type of fraud, and the courts have been fair to the victims in most cases, after relying on specialized experts. The contracts have been terminated, and sellers have been obligated to refund buyers’ money.

Legally, a “hidden defect” is defined as one that can only be discovered by an expert, does not appear in testing, and would detract from the value of the item sold or make it unusable.

The law requires that the defect be old and significant and not known to the buyer. If he knows about it despite its concealment, the seller is not a guarantor of it.

According to Article 544 of the Civil Transactions Law, if an old defect appears in the sold item, the buyer has the choice, if he wishes, to return it, or if he wishes, to accept it at the stated price, and he does not have the right to keep it and demand the defect he has reduced.

While we all enjoy a solid and strong legal umbrella in the UAE, it is necessary for us to be more aware and careful when we accept purchases from people we do not know, especially in light of the presence of a huge electronic market, which includes both good and bad, and do not rush to complete the sale before resorting to approved authorities for inspection. The vehicle or product we buy, so that we do not waste our money on “hidden defects”.

Arbitrator and legal advisor