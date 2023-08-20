One in five people suffers from misophonia, that disorder that causes unbearable discomfort due to the noises generated by other people. In the United Kingdom it would affect 20% of the population, according to a study recent, and also in Spain, according to the calculations of the researcher Antonia Ferrer Torres, who has finished her doctoral thesis on this problem at the Institute of Neurosciences of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Because someone who suffers from this disorder can’t stand those sounds, although maybe enduring is a soft term for the torture these noises inflict on them. The researchers describe “strong emotional reactions to certain sounds.”

They are people who cannot be in the same room where someone eats popcorn. The gnashing against the teeth upsets them, causes them anxiety, they want to break everything. Others feel as if their brains are exploding if they hear someone successively raise and lower the cap of the pen, a repetitive game that instead is relaxing for those who practice it. When the neighbor above takes two steps, they feel that they are dragging a mass of iron weighing hundreds of kilograms. Some have to change subway cars up to three times to escape little noises that drive them crazy. In an academic paper on misophonia, they highlight the story of a boy who, since he was 8 years old, was systematically punished because he did not want to eat at the family table: the noises of chewing, swallowing and slurping upset him. At the age of 29, in a clinical trial, he was told that he might have this almost unknown name hypersensitivity.

In their research, Ferrer defines misophonia as a neuropsychophysiological disorder that causes an abnormal alteration in front of certain gestures and sounds. The researcher gathers some of those that usually trigger these exaggerated reactions: the drumming of the fingers on a table, the clicking of the tongue, the sound of cutlery rubbing against plates or teeth chewing crunchy food. “It does not depend on the volume, that would already be hyperacusis. A person with misophonia can be irritated by a noise of 20 decibels, which is barely perceptible”, explains the researcher.

The British scientists say that during their study the general population also showed irritation with some of these sounds, but individuals suffering from misophonia felt helpless in finding an outlet that would return them to silence. As the sound was implanted, the tension increased and the neck was seizing up, and they even felt like vomiting and developed symptoms of anxiety. They also highlight that in their sample only a small part of those affected were aware of having a disorder. “This means that most people with misophonia don’t have a name to describe or explain what they are experiencing,” concludes Silia Vitoratou, from King’s College London, one of the authors of the study. study just published in the journal PLOS ONE. In the Spanish sample examined by Ferrer, only two people knew they suffered from misophonia; one had self-diagnosed on the internet, and the other had been diagnosed by a doctor who was also misophonic.

Until recently, people with this peculiar sensitivity to sounds and movements were unaware that theirs could have a name. He term It was coined in 2001 by the American research couple Pawel and Margaret Jastreboff. In reality, most of them go through their strange ordeal in silence because expressing distaste for sounds that are tolerable for the rest of humanity is nothing but trouble. Until recently, being hypersensitive and different was not something to brag about on social media and most people just wanted to be normal.

A woman eats while talking on the phone in the street, this week in the center of Barcelona. Gianluca Battista

For example, Belén Fernández acknowledges that it is something that has been happening to her and her partner for a long time. She asked her husband to stop eating pipes when they watched movies at night, and he, in turn, feels uncomfortable when she chews almonds on that same stage. “I couldn’t stand it when my father made noise when eating, even knowing that it was inevitable because he was older. I think that with the people with whom you have an affective or continuous bond, family, friends or work, it bothers you much more: it goes from being an uncomfortable sound to being something unbearable, ”she says. and she remembers the scene of The Penguins of Madagascar in which a spy wolf loses his temper because one of the penguins won’t stop crunching some little worms with his beak while talking to him.

Researcher Jane Gregory, from the University of Oxford, points out the complexity of the condition: “It is much more than being upset by a sound, it is feeling that something is not working well within you because of your disproportionate reaction and the inability to do something about it. , it’s about feeling trapped and powerless and missing out on things because of this. For many people it is a relief to know that they are not alone and that there is a word to define what happens to them”.

According to Ferrer, these people have been hearing all their lives that they are “weird”, “picky”, “irritable”, “cranky” or that they have “double standards” because the noises of others bother them, but not their own. “In general, they end up believing it and tend to avoid social situations,” says the Spanish researcher.

However, it is more common than you might think. In Vitoratou’s study, they found that the trigger sounds that frequently elicited a negative emotional response were chewing, slurping, snoring, and heavy breathing. In the case of chewing, disgust was very frequent among those surveyed, as the study points out: “This suggests that many of the sounds that trigger misophonia are also aversive for the general population.”

nightmare in confinement

The researcher from the Autonomous University of Barcelona confirms that during confinement people with misophonia suffered especially, perhaps more than the rest of the cloistered, for not being able to escape their torture. A part of his doctoral thesis analyzes the disruption in neighboring communities during the pandemic, a few months in which requests for help from the police increased by up to 400% from people who could not leave the place where there was a noise that it was unbearable. Sometimes the cause of that suffering could simply be the neighbor upstairs doing yoga.

The approach to misophonia remains in the field of psychology and psychiatry, but there is no treatment for its origin, because it is not well defined either, and only the symptoms of anxiety and other side effects of the syndrome are addressed.

Some authors—including Dr. Sukhbinder Kumar, Principal Investigator at the Institute of Neuroscience at the University of Newcastle (United Kingdom)—point out in their research that misophonia can be deeply connected to traumatic memories of the past, because it is suffered by people who have often had bad experiences in childhood. In his work, the age of the first episode was around 12 years old. “When they hear certain sounds, their attention is completely absorbed and they can no longer do anything else,” Kumar details in his scientific article.

“Our team works hard to raise the profile of the condition and give clinicians the tools they need to effectively understand and assess misophonia,” Vitoratou says. An important part of Ferrer’s thesis consists in drawing the social representation of the disorder. Telling that it exists, describing it, putting it out on the street so that those affected can recognize themselves, so that those around them can understand them better and stop being weirdos or fussy.

