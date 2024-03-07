Home page World

The “Combating Misogyny on the Internet” project has been running since 2022. © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Sexualized slander or advocacy of rape – such misogynistic posts are often found on the Internet. Investigators have now moved in on some of the alleged authors.

Frankfurt/Wiesbaden – The authorities have carried out searches in eleven federal states against authors of criminally relevant, misogynistic postings on the Internet. As part of a day of action, searches and interrogations of a total of 45 suspects have been taking place since 6 a.m., the Federal Criminal Police Office said.

In addition, measures were taken for 37 defendants for whom cases had already been processed in advance. The Central Office for Combating Internet Crime (ZIT) of the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor's Office, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and other federal law enforcement authorities were involved. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sees the campaign as a “clear announcement”. Anyone who insults and defames women online, “anyone who spreads misogyny in a disgusting, sexualized manner, including rape fantasies, must be held criminally responsible,” explained the minister.

According to the BKA, those affected by the measures are Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hesse, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Schleswig-Holstein.

Project since 2022

The day of action is part of the “Combating Misogyny on the Internet” project, which has been running since 2022. This would determine the scope, criminal liability and relevance for state protection of such postings and also examine potential connections to political extremism. On this basis, investigations into digital hate crimes to the detriment of women would also be initiated, it said.

The BKA specifically searched for such posts with criminal relevance on online platforms, followed by a preliminary criminal law assessment by the ZIT. After the alleged authors had been identified, they were forwarded to the respective public prosecutor's offices in the federal states in order to decide on possible investigations.

The basis for the initiative is a ruling by the Cologne Higher Regional Court, in which it was confirmed that general denigration of women can be punishable as incitement to hatred (ref. 1 RVs 77/20). The various manifestations of misogyny on the Internet that ZIT and BKA identified included postings in which women were sexually slandered and insulted or publicly asked to send nude photos. The authorities also discovered posts advocating rape or sexual assault or even videos of torture and killings being publicly distributed.

Faeser explained: “Women and girls in particular are victims of hate crime and bullying online at an above-average rate. We need very clear stop signs here. Misogynistic hate crimes must lead to charges and convictions, and the word should get out.” If the police are at the door, that is a very effective signal. dpa