Hospital internists are endowed with a global, inclusive and humanitarian vision. And not a few of the evils that occurred, the “independent experts” predicted a year ago, with published reports, but they were ignored. The unnecessarily prolonged confinement did not reach the objectives and ended up exhausting a good part of the population that complied with the measures and now has no emotional or economic rest to face a new wave.

Mismanagement cannot be turned around by means of an epic story, beyond those who support it because they are interested in being affirmed in what they think, and not being well informed. The problem of ICUs cannot be solved by adding beds with their equipment; beds should not be confused with qualified human resources. Precious time was wasted by not testing and vaccinating, thus avoiding the current high morbidity and mortality.

No emergency is an excuse for making capricious, discretionary decisions, and health policy should not be subject to whims. All paradigms are questioned, but the adjective “essential” has been misused, violating ethics. We know of the promises and commitments that politicians never keep.

Scientific research and healthcare medicine proved to be up to the task. Vaccines were created in record time and medicine continues to give a selfless response to the health emergency, despite low salaries, criticism and the chronic exhaustion of the health team. The leadership in practice is unaware that health is not a watertight, independent, isolated compartment without any link. The vaccine went from being a common good to being a big business. Patents matter more than human lives. The cracks are assembled when emotions prevail and the truth does not matter.

The virus will continue to circulate and mutate, it will generate resistance, and it will be aggravated by the unequal distribution between rich and poor countries. When this pandemic ends, it will be necessary to agree on the future, whose fundamental responsibility lies with politics, not medicine.

Doctor Roberto M. Cataldi Amatriain

PROFESSOR OF INTERNAL MEDICINE AND DIRECTOR OF RESIDENCES, PRESIDENT OF THE ARG ACADEMY. OF ETHICS IN MEDICINE.

Something else about the Court’s ruling by presence

How? The Supreme Court ruling coup? Does the government really think that?

Because of their age, I know that all of them lived and suffered (we lived and suffered) the coup d’état of 1976. Or have they already forgotten it? That was indeed a coup d’état, which overthrew a democratically elected government and plunged us into a very long dark and tragic night, which must not be repeated.

You cannot use language in such a light, frivolous and irresponsible way. This has become a war between Montescos and Capuletos, between Nación and AMBA, rather than a discussion about whether or not to return to face-to-face classes in the midst of the pandemic. Let’s say things by name.

It is about a political bid, an arm wrestling. And the boys, in the middle. Little serious, gentlemen. Bit serious.

Irene Bianchi

[email protected]

“In neighboring countries they demonize the rulers by the covid”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best and the worst in people. Among the worst is the tendency to politicize and demonize everyone who governs us.

It is clear that nobody has the definitive answer as to how it originated and that things could have been done better (it is always the case).

However, I see how in our country, and many of the neighboring countries, demonize and brand the rulers as “genocidal”, regardless of their political tendencies. To believe that our leaders have such a mind as to plan in a genocidal and dictatorial way, it seems to me that it is to attribute intellectual and organizational qualities to them, which has been in evidence, they do not have.

Estimate that someone who cannot even have his own house (understood as a coalition) in order, can order and manage a pandemic / vaccination campaign for his political, dictatorial, genocidal, murderous purposes, etc. It seems to me even a compliment and an overestimation of his qualities.

We must stop and think about how titanic the task that Covid-19 entailed … I couldn’t handle it, but hey, I’ve never wanted to be president.

Consuelo Sancho

[email protected]

Río Turbio, public spending and Kirchnerism

During the Néstor and Cristina Kirchner administrations, four billion dollars were invested in Río Turbio, a mine that extracts low-quality coal and where there was not enough electricity. They installed a gigantic processing machine, they built kilometer-long power lines, higher quality coal was imported, all to benefit four thousand inhabitants of the town: look, if they had given a million dollars to each one it would be the same but they would live in Miami! !

Now it turns out that the ineffable controller Aníbal Fernández has just awarded an extra prize to the employees of the mine for 720 million pesos. The Fernández SUV charges 800 thousand pesos per month and never goes south, there are managers of 300 and 400 thousand pesos per month, plus the extra prize. And all for what ?, to perform “maintenance tasks pending the large investments that are needed”.

The annual budget of the company is 7,000 million pesos …

And for this they charge a wealth tax and export withholdings? Río Turbio, Channel 7, Aerolineas Argentinas, the number of gnocchi employees, there the state money goes to sea. And Kirchnerism continues to increase public spending. This is not how it goes, we merge.

Omar bavcar

[email protected]

Quarantine got off to a good start, but …

400 days after the start of the pandemic, we see that there is a long delay in the testing of people in the Capital and Suburban areas, this occurs because the corresponding sanitary elements were not had, the tests, which were not obtained with the necessary speed that justified the increase in the pandemic, logically, as there was no rapid testing, the infected people advanced with the virus and infected family members and close people and a greater number of health personnel would have been deployed, including health personnel from the military bodies, surely we would not be in the current situation.

The logical consequences of the confinement have been added to the pandemic, the psychological fears generated by certain statements that have sown fear in the inhabitants of Mr. President Fernández and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, both scared (politically), by the logical increase that was going to be generated when entering the almost 1,000 slums of the Conurbano and some in the CABA, generated by the populist governments and with a lack of sewers and running water. It started very well with the quarantine, almost the best of all, but poorly organized to attack it in its spread.

Pedro Crespo

[email protected]