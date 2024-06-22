Washington.- President Bien has many adversaries in this election year.

There is his Republican opponent, former President Donald J. Trump, and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

There is also a distorted version of himself online, the product of frequently misleading videos that are playing into and reinforcing voters’ long-standing concerns about his age and abilities.

Over the past two weeks, conservative media outlets, the Republican National Committee and Trump’s team have circulated videos of Biden that lack important context and have changed mundane moments to show him in an unflattering light.

Among other things, they have created the impression that the president:

He was disoriented during a meeting with leaders of the Group of 7, but in reality he was greeting some paratroopers.

That he was escorted out of an event by his wife, Jill Biden, while President Emmanuel Macron of France stayed to greet the veterans, a longer video shows Biden greeting the veterans before leaving with Dr. Biden.

That he hesitated to take his seat during the D-Day commemoration ceremony, but eventually did so when the next speaker was announced, as did some attendees, an image that generated false claims.

A review by The New York Times of those videos found that some scenes were cut and taken out of context, while other clips were edited to omit crucial details when compared to the full material.

Campaigns and political groups have long disseminated damaging videos of their opponents, and sometimes they have been deceptively edited.

However, the barrage of video clips that have been released this month is a reminder of the profound challenge on several fronts that is evolving for Biden, who is 81 years old, and has to convince his voters that he is sufficiently fit to govern another term.