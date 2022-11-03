Antitrust, the false promotions were made above all on phones, PCs, smart TVs and Playstations

Misleading promotions to promote the brand’s products: the Competition and Market Authority has imposed a fine of 3.6 million euro a Mediamarket for the commercial conduct carried out in the various points of sale Mediaworld, distributed throughout the national territory. According to the Authority, the company used deceptive ways to promote certain products, often presented as in promotion – both in flyers and in signs placed in shops – which instead were combined and sold together with an accessory product. In this way the consumatore paid a higher and different price than advertised.

Mediamarketexplains the Antitrust Authority, also implemented unfair and aggressive practices that required the consumer to purchase also accessory products that he would not otherwise have purchased, thus supporting a additional cost not foreseen. The Authority considered that the professional has adopted this commercial practice with respect to products that are particularly attractive to the consumer, such as smartphone, PC, Ipad, Playstation, Smart TV, which, on average, they have a not negligible price and are frequently exposed to the public in an “offer”. The combined sales of accessories are realized and mass-produced, in fact, on the occasion of these promotions, in which the “hook” effect it is particularly relevant and effective.

For the Antitrust Authority, this practice is capable of considerably limit the freedom of choice of consumers in relation to the product to be purchased and induces them – surreptitiously – to make a commercial decision to purchase a product that they would not otherwise have taken, violating the duty of care and integrating an incorrect commercial practice.

