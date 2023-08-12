Mohamed Daramy’s departure from Ajax is a fact. The team from Amsterdam has sold the wing attacker to Stade de Reims, the club confirms. The French mid-engine pays an amount of 12 million euros, which can rise to 17.5 million euros through bonuses.

In the summer of 2021, Daramy was taken over by Ajax from FC Copenhagen for 12 million, but the 21-year-old left winger was never convincing. Last season he was rented out to his old club in Denmark and that generated interest from some foreign clubs.

In the pre-season, Daramy was given another chance by Ajax’s technical staff to prove himself, but he made little impression. As a result, a departure had been in the air for several days. This morning Daramy was already missing from training to complete his transition.

With Carlos Borges, Ajax already has Daramy's replacement in house. The 19-year-old Portuguese winger was taken over from Manchester City.



