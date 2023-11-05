Of indigenous origin, the chaguarmishquiis one of the oldest drinks in America, but also the most denigrated for having been considered the drink of the so-called indians, or what is the same, of the indigenous people of the Andes. Produced mostly by women, its distillate, miske or misque, is the only Ecuadorian drink with Ecuador Designation of Origin.

In the so-called middle of the world, specifically at latitude 00º 00′ 00″, there is a small distillery where the sap of the American agave cactus or blue agave, from the family, is stilled. Agavaceae. Located on the land that separates the two hemispheres, Agave House was born from the claim of an ancestral drink, with an ancient tradition, arising in the middle of the Andes mountains, which has been part of the local culture since the creation of the first native towns of Quito.

The prehistoric cactus

Mishquera collecting the chaguarmishqui, in an image provided by Casa Agave.

“This cactus is a plant dinosaur, it is a prehistoric plant. Agave sap has been a wild food and drink for the inhabitants of the Andes for thousands of years; The same thing happens in Mexico, where they have a really strong ancestral agave culture, with the difference that what is called pulque there, in Ecuador we call miske,” explains Diego Mora, owner and mishquero from Casa Agave. Denigrated for being the water of the indians either water of the poor, Its importance within Ecuadorian culture began to be lost. Little by little the job of mishqueroof the person who has all the necessary knowledge for the extraction of the chaguarmishqui, He began to be left aside until Don Virgilio Collahuazo was the last mishquero in Ecuador. Diego Mora learned everything from him when 22 years ago he arrived in the valleys of Quito to recover and value this ancestral Andean heritage. This is how Casa Agave was born, a project that not only focuses on rescuing this Ecuadorian cultural and gastronomic tradition in the hands of nine communities, but is also working to recover a very special plant from America and typical of the area.

“Native people have a special connection with their land and with products like the agave, a plant that is considered a god on whose leaves they write wishes,” explains Mora. And there are more than 300 varieties of agave spread across Central and South America. Some of its species are used to extract their sap and make distillates; others allow their pulp to be used in cooking; Certain varieties are dedicated solely and exclusively to using their fibers in the production of crafts, papers and textiles. Its roots have a substance similar to saponin and is used as soap. Even household objects and even houses are built with its wood. However, it is in Ecuador where, according to this mishquerodevelops with its best quality, since, thanks to its location, “the plants have perpendicular light 365 days a year, which translates into sugars that will help in their distillation.”

water of the poor

Diego Mora, of Casa Agave, in an image provided by the distillery.

Its uniqueness is that in order to collect the sap called chaguarmishqui, which can be drunk without any type of process, the plant must be at least ten years old. “Only the interior is cut and the liquid inside is collected. This action is carried out two to three times a day for four months, from which around ten liters are extracted daily,” explains the producer. “He chaguarmishqui It is a nutritious drink that was formerly used to hydrate, to treat stomach problems and to make children grow healthy and strong.” Nine are responsible for its extraction. mishqueras from different indigenous communities and over 60 years old. “Casa Agave is also a social, environmental and cultural project. The women of these communities are heads of households who are managing to support their families for the first time in history. It is a silent feminine revolution and it is being carried out by creating one of the most sustainable products in Ecuador, since the agave grows in desert areas and on stony soils where it does not need anything,” explains Mora.

From reforestation to the Designation of Origin

Award-winning bottles of Casa Agave, in an image provided by the distillery.

In addition to the sale of chaguarmishqui, at Casa Agave they also make miske, their distillate, the only Ecuadorian drink with Designation of Origin Ecuador. Here the 3,000 liters of agave sap that they collect each month are converted into 250 bottles of miske, a drink that has been awarded in 2021 and 2022 with a total of three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the World Spirits. Competition. These awards are just a sample of the work behind this social project that values ​​one of the oldest heritages of the equatorial inter-Andean valleys, the agave culture. But this is not the only thing they do at Casa Agave, since their project has also included a reforestation plan with different types of agaves for more than 20 years and involves everyone who passes by their distillery inviting them to plant a small agave. in their nursery in order to involve them in the recovery of an ancestral plant and a drink typical of half the world.

