Misiones begins the electoral calendar this Sunday with the election for the parliamentary positions of the local Legislature and half of the councilors of twelve municipalities, under strict health protocols established by the coronavirus pandemic.

The province, with almost 950 thousand missionaries authorized to vote, set up a greater number of voting centers and tables to avoid a concentration of voters.

The authorities made available to the people in each place sanitary kits, chinstraps, and staff that will order the lines outside the schools to maintain the distance of two meters.

In the elections, 10 parties and fronts were authorized to participate in the category of provincial deputies for the 20 seats that are renewed and that began their mandate in 2017.

The Renewing Front of Concord it is the space that puts the greatest number of positions at stake. From that space, Martín Cesino will seek his re-election, followed by Sonia Rojas Decut and Mario Vialey.

On Together for Change Radical Ariel Pianesi is nominated at the head, followed by Micaela González Coria and Germán Kiczka, while the Frente Encuentro Popular Agrario y Social para la Victoria (PAyS) presents Santiago Mansilla, current manager of the UDAI Anses de Eldorado, as the first candidate for provincial deputy, accompanied by Blanca Álvez and Martín Sancho.

The province is governed by the Lemas Law system, with which the Electoral Court approved some 247 sublemas to elect councilors in 12 municipalities: Posadas, Puerto Iguazú, Eldorado, Oberá, San Vicente, El Soberbio, Puerto Rico, Leandro N. Alem, Montecarlo, Dos de Mayo, San Pedro and Aristóbulo del Valle.

On the side of the ruling Frente Renovador, there were 65 sublemas that candidates will present.

Kirchnerism, represented in Missions for the Agrarian and Social Encounter Front, is the space with the highest number of sublems: 90; and Together for Change will be 69.

Unlike the 2019 elections, 97 new voting centers were added, with which there will be 459, and the number of tables will be 2,771. In addition, the Electoral Court also ordered that the elections be prolonged one more hour, with which the closing of the polls will only take place at 7:00 p.m.