The Government of Misiones called legislative elections for June 6 and in this way again separated the local elections from the national elections in October, a tradition that was interrupted when there was a special request from the Frente de Todos.

Governor Oscar Herrera Ahuad’s decree was known this Monday and was not surprising because it was a open secret for a few weeks. By separating the vote, the provincial party that governs Misiones seeks that the national political scene have little influence on the local contest.

Misiones became the second province to set a date for the elections. Previously, it had been done by Salta, which called for elections for the month of July. However, so far it will be in the “Red Land” the first electoral test in the middle of the pandemic and with an economy in crisis.

Alberto Fernández with the missionary governor Herrera Ahuad.

In addition to renewing half of the legislative positions -20 provincial deputies will be elected-, on that occasion the inhabitants of Salto Encantado will elect their mayor for the first time. And in the municipalities that have an Organic Charter, the deliberative councils will also be partially renewed.

The official national deputy for Missions Ricardo Welbach He recalled that “it is the tradition of the Social Concord Renewal Party to hold its provincial elections with the same criteria as always: that things be very clear about what is being chosen, trying to ensure that the provincial elections have to do with the reality of the province, with local problems and the candidates can discuss their own issues and problems ”.

The legislator, one of the main swords of the ruling Frente Renovador de la Concordia Social, which seized power in 2003, added that “they will be the first elections with chinstraps and the necessary care must be taken to guarantee the distancing of voters. ” in the schools.

In that sense, he said that voting hours could be extended, and there should be gel alcohol on the authorities’ table. “Hopefully by that stage we will have a large part of the population, or at least the older adults vaccinated,” Welbach added.

Regarding the electoral calendar, the deputy considered the suspension of the PASO unlikely. “I believe that at the national level that situation will not be resolved. This is not the time to change the rules of the game. Last year the negotiations had advanced and today I think they are at a standstill ”and said that there are no negotiations that could lead to a consensus on the issue.

With 124 days to go until the provincial election date, Welbach said he envisions “a different campaign” for the coronavirus pandemic. In this sense, he argued that it is very likely that the dissemination of ideas is carried out mainly through the media and social networks, thus ruling out the massive acts that the Renovation used to carry out during electoral campaigns.