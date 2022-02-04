The application of vaccines against covid-19 in children aged five to 11 years is advancing at a slow pace in Brazil. Misinformation, planning problems and a shortage of immunizers make it difficult to advance the campaign, which started just a month after the approval of the health authorities. Survey made by Estadão together with state governments shows that, until last Monday, about 1.9 million children had been vaccinated in Brazil – which is equivalent to 10% of the target audience.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on more than one occasion that the Unified Health System (SUS) has the capacity to vaccinate 2.4 million people a day. There are enough rooms and professionals for this and the number has already been beaten several times during the immunization campaign against covid-19. Considering that Brazil has been applying half of that, about 1.2 million doses per day, there is room to vaccinate more than one million children daily.

However, the average of these first two weeks of campaign is 130 thousand vaccines applied per day to children. The numbers were informed by the States – there may be a delay because of the delay between the application of the vaccine and the registration in the system.

The lack of vaccines is one of the main reasons for the slowness in the campaign – until last Tuesday, the federal government had distributed 8 million doses to immunize the 20 million Brazilian children. This was the factor that made the children’s campaign start late in the country: the first doses only arrived in most cities on January 17, a month after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine.

The government contract with the American pharmaceutical company, signed at the end of November, provides for the delivery of 20 million doses of the vaccine between January and March. This is enough to apply both doses to only half of the target audience. In the scenario of lack of immunizations, some cities have adopted specific criteria and prioritized older children or those with comorbidities.

Coronavac, a vaccine against covid made in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, was approved by Anvisa for use in children aged six to 11 years on January 20. This did not change the scenario in the States, since most of them have a low stock of the immunizing agent. The exceptions are the Federal District and São Paulo, places where there are enough doses to vaccinate the entire child population – and which lead the ranking. The Ministry of Health claimed to have six million doses in stock and estimates there are another three million with the States. If the projections are correct, the total is enough to immunize about 4.5 million children. Another 5.5 million still do not have a guaranteed vaccine.

This week, the Ministry of Health consulted Butantan about the possibility of ordering another ten million doses of the vaccine. The institute says it has the quantity ready for delivery and said it can supply another 20 million doses within 25 days after signing the contract. The last contract between the two parties ended in September and was not renewed by the Bolsonaro administration. The last large shipment of Coronavac was sent to the States and the Federal District on September 16.

In addition to the lack of doses, which has already paralyzed vaccination in cities like Rio de Janeiro, misinformation hinders the childhood immunization campaign. Science communicator Ana Arnt, a professor at Unicamp’s biology institute and coordinator of the university’s Science Blog, follows the spread of false information on social networks and says that the situation has worsened. “The amount of misinformation and their cruelty (fake news) is much higher than last year,” she says.

She says that the misinformation generated by the anti-vaccine movements is much more sophisticated and adverse reactions – very rare – are one of the main focuses. If last year fake news said that the immunizer would inject you with a chip, today they say that the vaccine can cause myocarditis or sudden illness in children. “The anti-vaccine movement has been fueling this hesitation with children since the 2000s,” she says.

Arnt also blames the federal government for the low adherence to the vaccination campaign. She states that the Ministry of Health’s advertisements aimed at children pose a “question mark” and “encourage vaccine hesitancy”. The folder’s publications on social media say that vaccination of children “is a choice of parents and guardians” and needs authorization.

The agency does not encourage children to be vaccinated directly through its channels. “This is what we call encouraging vaccine hesitancy, which is very serious and unprecedented in our country”, says the professor.

Doctor Guilherme Werneck, a doctor in Public Health and Epidemiology from Harvard University (USA), says that both Coronavac and Pfizer have been applied to millions of children in various countries and side effects are very rare. “The risk that the child has of developing a problem through vaccination is negligible in relation to the risk of being hospitalized for covid. Value for money is excellent. There is no reason not to vaccinate children,” he says.

The latest to be included in the vaccination plan, hospitalizations and deaths of children aged between five and 11 have been increasing in Brazil. Among teenagers and adults, these rates are falling. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 11,000 children aged between five and 11 have been hospitalized due to Covid. The country already has 591 deaths from the disease in this age group.

The rate of deaths from covid-19 among children is low compared to that seen in adults, but Werneck points out that this is to be expected. “There are always fewer children dying than adults. Children are meant to be alive”, he ponders.

The epidemiologist criticizes the disorganization of the federal government in relation to childhood vaccination and says that we are having problems similar to those faced at the beginning of the immunization campaign, in January 2021, such as lack of preparation and even vaccines. “This reflects the dismantling of the National Immunization Program (PNI),” he says.

The PNI had a new coordinator – Samara Carneiro – appointed after six months with the vacant position. Sought, the ministry did not comment on the criticism about the lack of incentive or the purchase of immunizations.

NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES

Compared to neighboring countries that have approved the use of childhood vaccines, Brazil is lagging behind. Until last Friday, Chile had already vaccinated 76.9% of children aged between three and 11 years. It was precisely the vaccination data in the Andean country, where the application of Coronavac in children began in September, which supported Anvisa’s decision to release the product in the range between five and 11 years in Brazil. The studies showed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine in the Chilean campaign.

In Argentina, 72.3% of the population between five and 11 years of age took the first dose. Uruguay and Colombia also vaccinated more than Brazil.

DIFFICULTIES

In Roraima, less than 2% of children were vaccinated. The lack of vaccines is not exactly a problem there: there are 100,000 doses of Coronavac in stock, enough to start the vaccination schedule for all children aged between six and 11. What holds back the campaign is false information, according to the authorities. “There is a lot of misinformation surrounding childhood vaccination. Even the parents who took the three doses are afraid to vaccinate their children”, says Valdirene Oliveira, general coordinator of Health Surveillance in the State. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

