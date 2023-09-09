“The movie that the elite doesn’t want you to see.” Searching for this phrase in the Google search engine generates more than three million results and, at least on the first page, they all cover the film. sound of freedom either sounds of freedom, in Spanish. Since its release on July 4 in the United States, the film, produced by Mexican actor and conservative activist Eduardo Verástegui, has generated controversy and expectation. These two ingredients have made this film, made for just under 15 million dollars, raise more than 180 million dollars in the US alone, surpassing what was obtained by the new installments of franchises such as Indiana Jones either Mission: Impossible.

The film, directed by Mexican Alejandro Monteverde, is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, an agent of the Department of Homeland Security dedicated to combating pedophilia. The film, starring Jim Caviezel (Jesus in Passion of Christ —of the year 2004—), tells the part in which, fed up with hunting criminals in his country without tackling the roots of the mafias that traffic children in Latin America, he decides to go underground in Colombia, dismantle a criminal network and restore freedom to more of 50 minors.

Verástegui, in a video posted on his Facebook account on July 5, says that he had a contract with 20th Century Fox for the distribution of the film for years. However, Disney’s purchase of the studio disrupted what was planned. The ownership of the film changed hands and they told the actor and producer the following: “this film is not for Disney.” Neither Netflix, nor Amazon or Lionsgate showed interest in the film, recalls the producer. After a year of negotiations he recovered the rights and Angel Studios, an independent Christian-inspired company based in the state of Utah, appeared on the scene. “In five days we signed the contract. Incredible people, of faith, of God, of integrity. “It is the contract I signed the fastest in my life,” he continues with his story.

The morbidity surrounding the film has arisen as a result of a snowball effect of misinformation. From complaints of an alleged “boycott” by the exhibition companies, alluding to technical problems in suspending the function or the lack of display of promotional material in their venues; or an alleged rejection of the studio film “in favor of the agenda woke up”. According to the conspiracy theories of the far-right group QAnon, sabotage is about keeping “the truth” hidden from the “progressive elites.” According to Caviezel, these privileged groups consume a substance called adrenochrome, “10 times more powerful than heroin,” which is “extracted from children who suffer violence” and “they do not want this to be known,” as he explained to Steve Bannon, former advisor to Trump and disinformation guru, on his television show.

Jim Cavaziel (right) in the lead role of Tim Ballard alongside Javier Godino, in the role of Jorge. IMDB

Both Angel Studios and the movie chains had to come out to deny this supposed “boycott” of the film. Likewise, different media outlets in charge of carrying out verifications, both in English and Spanish, proceeded to demonstrate the falsehood of Caviezel’s statements.

The misinformation that began to arrive from the United States produced questions from the Latin American public, who began to demand the screening of sound of freedom to distributors and cinema chains, while demanding that the media and content creators talk about the film when there was still no clear date for the film’s release in the rest of the continent and it was not available on any platform.

The film, recommended for people over 13 years of age in the US – while in Mexico it is rated B for people over 15 years of age (according to information shown by chains such as Cinepolis and Cinemex) – arrived in Latin American theaters on August 31.

“In the film there are no secret rituals or elites abusing their power and influence. There are no attacks on Republicans or open Catholic-Christian speeches. He’s not even saying that all Central or South Americans are bad men. There is nothing like that. Despite everything that surrounds the film, it is technically very well made, it is not boring. You are talking about an important topic in an interesting way. What seems very low to me is creating conspiracy theories to generate interest around it, because it is very well made and with great cinematographic quality,” says Ryu Murillo, filmmaker and university professor.

Murillo compares the promotion of sound of freedom with which he made in 1998 The Blair Witch Project. He says they are very different, but that they both rely on the same concept: selling something that is not true. The distributor of the famous horror film supported the advertising campaign by saying that it was audiovisual material found in the forests of the United States after the disappearance of the three filmmakers.

Another factor in the success of sound of freedom is the model of pay it forward, or chain of favors, powered by Angel Studios. This uses a crowdfunding system through which, through its website, it allows the costs of a ticket to be covered for someone who, otherwise, would not be able to see the film. From the same site you can also get up to two free tickets for a performance “thanks to the generosity of others,” the portal explains. This modality, which has allowed the studio to obtain more than 17 million tickets and exceed its goal of 2 million tickets purchased by 863% – as indicated on its website – also works for Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, as well as from other countries such as El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Costa Rica, among others.

Although the film does not appeal to a Catholic-Christian discourse, except for the slogan that promotes it, “God’s children are not for sale,” it has been attractive to an ultra-religious sector.

“Precisely that ultraconservative circle has great purchasing power. It is a film that has sold many tickets, but the theaters are empty. It is a very interesting phenomenon,” says the university professor. And this is partly why speculation of a “boycott” arose, as in some cities in the US the public questioned, “why are there no tickets if the theater is empty?”

The film has also made use of Verástegui’s political lobby to promote itself with its peers in the region and promote collaborative intentions in favor of tougher policies against child trafficking. Recently, on a tour of different countries, he obtained the support of leaders such as Nayib Bukele and Rodrigo Chaves, from El Salvador and Costa Rica; or the ultraconservative candidate in Argentina Javier Milei. “Even this movie [Sound of Freedom] It has been so successful precisely because it touches on an important topic that few people want to touch on. Many out of fear because of who is behind the purchase of organs. “Very few people like to talk about evil,” said Bukele at an event at the end of July, in which a letter of intent was signed between his government and the team of sound of freedom to combat child trafficking.

“From south to north and north to south, the ‘Sound of Freedom’ continues to grow. The anti-trafficking movement now covers the entire American continent, from Alaska to the Andes mountain range. This film is triggering a global reaction, which they will no longer be able to stop,” commented Verástegui during his visit to Argentina, according to the Catholic news website ACI Prensa.

In Mexico, Sandra Cuevas, mayor of Cuauhtémoc —one of the most coveted in the capital—, who intends to implement a strong-arm model in the style of the Salvadoran president in her political aspirations, also showed her sympathy for the film, first during her visit to Washington DC, where he was able to see it first-hand after meeting with leaders of the Conservative Action Political Conference, an association to which Verástegui also belongs, which brings together ultra-Catholics and anti-abortionists. “The responsibility is federal [contra la trata], and my duty is social, helping in prevention, raising awareness. I will disseminate in the public squares of #Cuauhtémoc from the film “Sound of Freedom,” Cuevas tweeted after the premiere in Mexico of Verástegui’s film.

“The more information you have access to, the less likely it is that conspiracy theories will work. It is in the best interest of the distributors to maintain the discourse or make people believe that it is ‘the film they don’t want you to see’, because that generates morbidity. And if you are speaking to these conservative and economically well-off circles, well, of course, if you say ‘unemploy’ someone who cannot see the film, that is the phenomenon,” Murillo concludes.

