Developed by Aihasto, former author of Umfend and Fariwalk, two horror completely free and of a completely different type, it sees the protagonist find himself imprisoned in another dimension, after having looked after the virtual girl of a mobile game for a while, who has shown that he particularly appreciates his attentions. Too bad she’s not completely sane…

MiSide is a strange and colorful horror game in which the terrifying enemy is a cute girl anime girl . It has just been published demos to the delight of those who love the truest indies.

Virtual prison

There official description of the game reads: “Imagine owning a game where you take care of a character. Would you ever think of entering the game yourself?

MiSide is an adventure game with horror elements that tells the story of an ordinary boy who, for mystical reasons, finds himself in a simulation on mobile devices. Appearing in the house he was looking at on the screen of his smartphone, the hero is confused. The dumbfounded boy follows the instructions of a particular device he has discovered in the bedroom. Moments later, he is greeted by a beautiful girl, whose image is also familiar to the young man.”

If you are interested in trying MiSide, you can find it at itch.io. Consider that the downloads of the demo is completely free, so you can immediately jump into the action and find out what awaits you. Don’t let the pastel-colored house and the particularly “cute” furniture scare you, because MiSide hides a really dark soul (so much so that some have compared it in some way to Doki Doki Literature Club!)