The members of Misias but travelers announced that they received the vaccine against COVID-19 in United States. Through their official YouTube channel and their other social networks, Fátima Sotomayor and Daniela Cabrera celebrated having been able to reach North American lands to be immunized.

The youtubers set out for Miami, Florida, and when they found out that foreigners with tourist visas could be vaccinated in some states, they packed their bags and headed to Dallas, Texas, where they received their first dose.

“We fly to Texas and get vaccinated! Initially we were coming for a week for a collaboration we had with an airline, but after seeing that the US Embassy in Peru made a statement saying that people with the tourist visa are authorized to be vaccinated, we changed all our plans to be able to stay and receive the two doses ”, they pointed out in their official Instagram account.

Along with said publication, Fatima and Daniela They shared a photograph showing their vaccination record.

The protagonists of Misias but travelers They were very excited to have been immunized against COVID-19; However, they regretted that so far millions of Peruvians continue to wait for the vaccine to protect them from the dreaded disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity and with mixed feelings. Happy, but at the same time sad because it seems to us a very unfair situation. I would have loved for my parents to get vaccinated before me, but hey, that’s the way things are … Thank you for watching us, “said Daniela Cabrera, with a broken voice, on her YouTube channel.

