The visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Beijing disproved the stereotype widespread in the West that China is absorbing Russia economically. This was reported on May 24 by the Spanish newspaper Publico.

The material indicates that the time of the trip of the Russian prime minister was not chosen by chance. The visit took place after the G7 summit held in Hiroshima over the weekend.

During Mishustin’s trip, a new level of development of bilateral relations and an unprecedented partnership were discussed. Chinese President Xi Jinping also offered the Prime Minister support “in matters relating to the fundamental interests of both sides.”

“If earlier the fact that Beijing did not condemn the military conflict in Ukraine and did not agree with the sanctions imposed against Russia simply caused concern among Europeans and Americans, now such a strong support for Russia’s “core interests” from China is already alarming,” – the article says.

The authors of the publication note that China is helping to reduce restrictive measures against the Russian Federation to a minimum, as it increases purchases of Russian raw materials and hydrocarbons.

In addition, the material reports that representatives of a number of Russian sectors of the economy, which were under the sanctions of Europe and the United States, were invited to the conference in Shanghai. According to the newspaper, this was a signal that Beijing was “playing outside the international rules” imposed by Western countries.

On May 25, the official representative of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Shu Jueting, said that the Chinese authorities, following Mishustin’s visit to Beijing, intend to actively improve the quality and scale up cooperation with Moscow in the trade and economic sphere.

The Chinese newspaper Global Times wrote that the growing quality of Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation, combined with a full supply of oil, opens up a wider future for both countries. The newspaper emphasized that the scale and level of the Russian delegation, as well as the number of entrepreneurs who accompanied Mishustin, have become a rarity in recent years.

In turn, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation noted that Russia and China would give a joint rebuff to the aspirations of a number of Western countries to impose their will through sanctions. At the same time, he added that Moscow and Beijing would create favorable conditions for confident progress towards common strategic goals.

Mishustin arrived in Beijing on May 23 to meet with the country’s officials. During the two-day visit, both the Russian side and the Chinese side repeatedly welcomed the expansion of economic cooperation. In this regard, Mishustin predicted an increase in trade in 2023 above the $200 billion mark.

A number of agreements were signed as a result of the negotiations. Among them are the export of millet and medicinal herbs from the Russian Federation to China, the deepening of investment cooperation between the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC, holding joint events in the fields of medicine, transport, construction, education, etc.