Volodin said that Prime Minister Mishustin will address the State Duma on March 22 or 23

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will speak at a meeting of the State Duma on March 22 or 23. The speech of the head of the Cabinet was announced on Sunday, March 12, by the speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the exact date will be determined next week.

“In accordance with Article 114 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the government annually reports to the State Duma on the work for the past year … On March 22–23 (the final date will be determined next week), a meeting of the State Duma will be held, at which the chairman of the government will make a report,” wrote Volodin.

He noted that the relevant committees of the lower house of parliament have already begun to hold meetings with ministers and vice-premiers as part of the preparation of this report. It is also expected that from Monday, March 13, Mishustin will begin to meet with representatives of the State Duma factions.