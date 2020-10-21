Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a working visit to the Murmansk region on Wednesday, the press service reports. RF government…

The head of the Cabinet will take part in the acceptance of the lead universal nuclear icebreaker “Arktika” and a meeting on the development of the Northern Sea Route.

The meeting will discuss the development of the infrastructure of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, the development of the cargo base of the NSR and the provision of icebreaker escort of cargo.

In addition, during the trip, Mishustin intends to hold a meeting with the Governor of the Murmansk Region, Andrey Chibis, and investors of the Arctic zone.

Earlier, the Russian Prime Minister approved the program for the development of the Far Eastern Federal District until 2035, prepared on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.