Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Kalmykia on a working trip on Tuesday, February 2, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting on water supply in the region, as well as inspect the infrastructure of the Iki-Burul water pipeline, which will help provide the republic with clean water.

In addition, Mishustin plans to hold meetings with representatives of small and medium-sized businesses in Kalmykia, employed in the agro-industrial complex, and the head of the republic, Batu Khasikov.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Construction and Housing Minister Irek Fayzullin and Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev will also take part in the events.

Recall that earlier the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation signed a decree on the indexation of federal social benefits by 4.9% from February 1.