The head of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin will visit the Republic of Adygea with a working trip on Monday, reports site government of the Russian Federation.

It is specified that he will visit the Tambovskiy dairy plant and will also visit the Polaris-Adygea regional center for identifying and supporting gifted children. In addition, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation will meet with the head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov.

The events will be attended by the head of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation Sergei Kravtsov, the Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, as well as the head of the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Communal Services Irek Fayzullin.

Recall that on February 2, Mikhail Mishustin visited Kalmykia on a working trip. He met with the head of the republic Batu Khasikov, examined the exhibition of agricultural products and the infrastructure of the Iki-Burul water pipeline, and also held a meeting on water supply in Kalmykia.