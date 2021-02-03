Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Alma-Ata on Friday, February 5, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

The meeting participants plan to consider a wide range of issues related to the functioning of the internal market of the union.

It is known that special attention will be paid to the topic of eliminating barriers in the internal market of the EAEU, as well as improving the legal framework of the Union in the field of customs and tariff regulation.

Let us remind you that last Tuesday Mikhail Mishustin visited Kalmykia on a working trip, where he held a meeting on water supply in the arid region.