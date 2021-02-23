Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold a meeting with members of the Council of the House of the Federation Council on February 24, reports website Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation.

The event will be attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Chief of Staff of the Government Dmitry Grigorenko, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers Victoria Abramchenko, Tatiana Golikova, Alexander Novak, Marat Khusnullin, Dmitry Chernyshenko and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

From the senators’ side, the event will be attended by the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, the first deputy speakers of the Federation Council Andrey Turchak and Andrey Yatskin, as well as members of the Council of the Federation Council chamber.

According to Vyacheslav Timchenko, the head of the Federation Council committee on regulations and organization of parliamentary activities, the meeting will focus on “the most pressing issues of concern to all residents of Russia.”

Earlier it was reported that Mishustin held a meeting of the Foreign Investment Commission. On April 21, Mikhail Mishustin will speak at the State Duma with a report on the work of the government last year.