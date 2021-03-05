Experts from the Vector Research Center warned Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his visit to Novosibirsk about the dangers of the H5N8 bird flu virus. Writes about this “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

Scientists at the center have studied the genome of the virus and found that it can mutate very quickly. Some of the strains of the virus, if they appear, can be incredibly dangerous to humans. However, no human-to-human transmission of H5N8 has been identified so far, and those infected are infected from birds.

At the same time, scientists believe that potentially human-to-human transmission of the virus is possible. “Then there could be a second Wuhan. Even worse, ”the experts said.

How quickly H5N8 will learn to spread from person to person is difficult to say. But the scientists of “Vector” are already working on the creation of a vaccine against H5N8.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that one should not also be afraid of infection through food, in particular chicken: all infected birds are destroyed, and their meat on the shelves is excluded. In this case, precautions should be taken. So, you should not allow raw meat to come into contact with ready-to-eat food.

In 2021, there is a frequent occurrence of outbreaks of influenza among wild and domestic birds. Cases of infection of birds with the influenza A (H5N8) virus have been recorded in most European countries, including Russia.