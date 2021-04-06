There is a likelihood of a third wave of coronavirus in Russia. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin warned about this, reports RIA News…

He pointed out that some experts associate the future rise in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country with a new wave in the West. “It is important to prevent this from happening,” said the head of government.

Earlier, the head of the department of pulmonology at Sechenov University, chief freelance pulmonologist of the Ministry of Health Sergei Avdeev and acting director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza Dmitry Lioznov spoke about a possible third wave in Russia. According to Avdeev, the epidemiological situation in the country is now stable, but it cannot be considered safe. Lioznov noted that a new increase in the incidence may occur due to the spread of more infectious variants of the virus.

On March 30, Deputy Minister of Health Tatyana Semenova announced that the third wave of the epidemic is evidenced by indicators of coronavirus infections. Later, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, called such conversations premature, pointing out that the rate of spread of the infection is decreasing every day.