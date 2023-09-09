Mikhail Mishustin took part in online voting in the Moscow mayoral elections

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin took part in voting in the Moscow mayoral elections. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the Russian government.

“The events taking place in the world confirm the importance of consciously choosing one’s own path, choosing what our life, our cities and regions, our country will be like,” Mishustin said.

It is clarified that the Prime Minister used electronic voting. Last year, Mishustin also voted online in the elections.

Elections for the mayor of the capital take place over three days, from September 8 to 10. Five people are registered as candidates. In addition, residents of 13 municipalities of the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts (TiNAO) will vote for candidates to the council of deputies.